Tom Hanks chooses the three favorite films of his career and they are not what you would have expected

The actor said his rating was based on “personal experience” he had during the production of the tapes.

Hollywood star Tom Hanks has ranked his top three films throughout his nearly 40-year career in the film industry and some of his most fan-remembered films, such as ‘Philadelphia’ and ‘Forrest Gump,’ are surprisingly missing. , for which he took the oscar for best actor.

In an interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast last week, the actor indicated that his rating was based on “personal experience” he had during the production of the films.

In the first place of his ‘top’, Hanks placed ‘A very special team’ (‘They give the blow’ in Spain), because he was given the opportunity to play baseball for a whole summer, in addition to being able to spend a lot of time with your family.

In second position he mentioned ‘Castaway’, a film that earned him an Oscar nomination for the category of best actor. Hanks explained that the shoot was full of “daring adventures.” “We were in the middle of the ocean trying to take shots. We went to Fiji twice and my whole family was with me,” he said. “Nothing but adventures every day.”

Finally, he chose ‘Cloud Atlas: the invisible network’ (in Spain: ‘The atlas of the clouds’), a science fiction film written and directed by Tom Tykwer and the Wachowski sisters. He explained that it was “the first time I filmed extensively in Germany and was surrounded by history.” He was also part of a “great massive set of fantastic people who were just trying to do the best and hardest job on a deep pitch,” he added.