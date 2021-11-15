Tom Cruise and the filming of ‘Mission Impossible 7 ′: a pandemic, an unexpected landing and now, a robbery | People

There are cursed filming and judging by the succession of unforeseen events that accumulates, that of Mission Impossible 7 It is one of them. Since it began in 2020 it has had to be canceled several times because of the pandemic, it has left the unusual stamp of seeing Tom Cruise landing by helicopter in the garden of a private house and now the police are looking for the actor’s luggage, after Thieves stole his bodyguard’s BMW. As published in the newspaper The Sun, the vehicle has been recovered thanks to an electronic tracking device, but everything that was inside has disappeared.

According to the British newspaper, to carry out the robbery, the thieves used a scanner to clone the signal from the vehicle’s ignition keychain, while it was parked outside the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, where the sequel is being recorded. Cruise, 59, had been transferred in the vehicle – valued at 100,000 pounds, about 116,000 euros – during his stay in the city and part of his luggage and belongings were inside when it was stolen. According to a source tells the newspaper, Cruise went “crazy” when he learned the facts.

This is not the first of the setbacks (nor the second) of the setbacks that arose during the filming of a film that shortly after starting had to be suspended in February 2020 when the pandemic broke in Italy. The recording for three weeks that Paramount had planned in Venice was paralyzed when the country counted 200 infected and 7 deaths. The subsequent evolution of the pandemic is already known to all and continued to condition production. Last June, the filming had to be suspended again due to a positive among the workers, after the actor exploded months before in the set against two members of the team for not respecting social distance and that came to light in the form of a recording.

But beyond the consequences of covid-19, in the history of obstacles that accompanies the film, there are some anecdotes with a happy ending. Just a couple of days ago, the helicopter in which the actor was traveling unexpectedly landed in the garden of a private house in Baginton, in the district of Warwickshire. Before the closure of the Coventry airfield, the helicopter landed before the stunned gaze of an English family who only knew that it was a great movie star, but did not know the identity until they saw Cruise walking through the lawn of their property. “It has been an incredible day. It was surreal, I still can’t believe it happened, ”the owner of the farm said at the time. BBC.