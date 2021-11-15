Timothy Weah’s frontal criticism of the Tricolor: “Mexico spoke a lot”

The United States beat Mexico and took the lead in the sector (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / REUTERS)

The low soccer level that the Mexican National Team has had during the Concacaf Octagonal Final was evidenced before the team of USA. In the week prior to the match, various Aztec players were sure of being able to reverse the current situation in the Gold Cup and Leagues Cup finals. However, forward Timothy Weah considered that the statements did not carry weight on the pitch.

“Yedin and I asked the prop guys to help Pulisic write the message on the shirt and we did it for that, to send a message. I think now is a new era, before the game Mexico talked a lot “, declared a few hours after having finalized the victory against the staunch rival in his area.

The controversy had its origin in the week before the Concacaf Classic with a series of statements by Guillermo Ochoa. The goalkeeper of the Eagles of America assured that Mexican soccer has been a historical benchmark in the area and that in other latitudes they have sought to match the achievements obtained. However, his criticism was directed at American football and wanted to emphasize the differences in this sport between the two countries.

Christian Pulisic responded to Guillermo Ochoa with the goal celebration (Photo: Twitter / @ FerCevallosF)

“In the Gold Cup, Mexico is also up there. In FIFA rankings and competitions, Mexico has a Confederations, it also has more participations in World Cups. Mexico has been a mirror in which they want to see and reflect and want to copy “, he assured the microphones of TUDN.

However, the panorama in the meeting did not reflect the captain’s words. The Mexican offensive did not have its best appearance and the arrivals to the rival goal did not succeed. Even, Tecatito Corona missed one of the clearest opportunities in front of the goalkeeper after a great pass from Hriving Lozano. On the contrary, EThe United States knew how to take advantage of Mexico’s inaccuracies and created more danger on the offensive.

The persistent tie was not broken until the Pulisic entered the field of play in the 69th minute. About five minutes were enough for him to make his presence felt on the scoreboard. Timothy Weah had already threatened the Mexican rear on the wings with dangerous crosses, although none of them could be finalized until the 10th won the mark from Johan Vasquez.

Guillermo Ochoa assured that Mexican soccer is better than that of the United States (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

When celebrating, the Chelsea striker displayed a shirt with a clear allusion to the words issued by one of the captains of the Mexican National Team. After getting the ball to touch the net, he ran to one of the corners of the field of play and lifted his team’s jersey to show a short phrase that generated controversy in the minutes after the end of the match.

“The man in the mirror” was the phrase that caused controversy in the defeat of the Tricolor. At the end of the meeting, the American affirmed that his words were dedicated to the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team, who during the week hinted that, despite the declared sporting rivalry between the two countries, the most important objective of the combined of the bars and the stars is to imitate Mexican soccer.

“I think you know the message. There is no need to talk so much about it, it is not a very big thing. I’m not trying to cause controversy, it was just an idea that popped into my head and that I actually wrote on the mirror. Just kidding, someone did it for me ”, he declared with a laugh after having spun the third consecutive victory against the staunch rival in the area.

