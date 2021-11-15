This was the speed difference between Hamilton and Verstappen

At the end of the Brazilian Grand PrixHelmut Marko, Red Bull’s sports advisor, noted that the display of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes in both the main competition and the sprint raised concerns heading into the close of the 2021 Formula 1 season.

“If Mercedes can maintain that engine power until the last race, then it doesn’t look good. Mercedes always says they have a great [desgaste] on the engine, after two or three runs. But that no longer helps us. By then the world championship would be over, “the former Austrian driver told the network. ORF after the triumph of the seven-time world champion in Interlagos, different words to those of Friday when he said not to be worried about the potential exhibited by the English.

Hamilton was enjoying a cooler internal combustion engine in Brazil after the team rode the fifth ICE of the season in car # 44, earning him a five-place penalty on the grid for Sunday.

The seven-time world champion also had to come back in Saturday’s sprint from last to fifth after being disqualified for a technical infraction. The rear wing of the W12 did not comply with the regulations when it deployed the DRS system when exceeding the maximum distance of 85 mm, a penalty that made it lose first place for the short race in the session held on Friday afternoon.

But, what was the difference in speed of Hamilton with the new engine compared to the Sling from Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez?

In the sprint race, where Hamilton led a 15-position comeback, the Englishman was the fastest in the speed trap, reaching 339 km / h, a difference of 21.7 km / h compared to Verstappen.

At the finish line the situation was not much different with the Englishman being the third best of that classification with 340.3 km / h against 321.9 of the Dutch.

Top 5 against Verstappen in Brazil sprint speed trap:

Pilot Speed ​​trap 1 Lewis Hamilton 339.0 km / h 2. Nikita Mazepin 335.4 km / h 3. Kimi Raikkonen 333.7 km / h 4. George Russell 333.7 km / h 5. Charles Leclerc 331.8 km / h 15. Max Verstappen 317.3 km / h

In Sunday’s race Hamilton was not the best in the speed trap, that corresponded to the Ferrari by Carlos Sainz when registering 336.7 km / h, but the Briton placed fifth of that table with 333.2 km / h to lead by 15.2 km / h to the leader of the championship and member of Milton Keynes.

Top 5 against Verstappen in Brazil race speed trap:

Pilot Speed ​​trap 1 Carlos Sainz 336.7 km / h 2. Kimi Raikkonen 335.6 km / h 3. Pierre Gasly 335.5 km / h 4. Fernando Alonso 333.9 km / h 5. Lewis Hamilton 333.2 km / h 17. Max Verstappen 318.0 km / h

Helmut attributed the power difference to the new V6 engine just assembled by Hamilton and which he assumes offers him up to an extra 20hp of power compared to the Verstappen that was recently ridden in Russia, four races leading up to the start in Sao Paulo.

Power also had an influence on sectors during Sunday’s race, where Hamilton used his new engine at two key points, the straights in the first zone and the last high-speed corner before reaching the main grandstand.

Hamilton posted the best time in sector 1 with 18.281 seconds to Verstappen’s 18.643 seconds. Pérez was closer in this area to the Briton with a mark of 18.367s.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Red Bulls were more competitive in the locked area of ​​the track with Pérez and Verstappen dominating in the second sector with records of 36,014s and 36,779s. Hamilton was third with 36,877s.

But in the last sector, where acceleration and power are vital, that of Mercedes He stood out again with 16,396s against Pérez’s 16,518s and the championship leader’s 16,744s.

“They have incredible straight speed, we don’t know what they are doing, this weekend they have been on another planet and it was very difficult to fight them today,” Perez said when he reached the media zone on Sunday. His words could be echoed in the next two races, with tracks unknown to all, but where the engine is expected to be a deciding factor.