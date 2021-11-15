This is what the actor who almost stole the role of Batman from Bale said

Cillian Murphy, the actor who played Jontahan Crane / Scarecrow in the Dark Knight trilogy, almost takes on the role of Batman in it.

After 16 years of the premiere of Batman Begins, Cillian Murphy, who played the Scarecrow (Jonathan Crane) on said tape, he referred to an enigma. The actor came close to landing the title role, which was eventually played by Christian bale. These were the interpreter’s revelations given to The Hollywood Reporter.

After a long selection process, Murphy was one of the few to be close to putting himself in the shoes of Bruce wayne for the trilogy of Christopher NolanYou even got to put on the suit for some tests, but did you feel comfortable with such a partial result?

R /: “It wasn’t something I really wanted to see more than once.”

It was known that there was a lot of interest in him staying in the franchise. Was he really there fighting for the role in the final stages of the casting?

R /: “I don’t think I was close to landing that role.”

What made him doubt his abilities to obtain it? Was the existing competition really tough?

R /: “The only actor who was suitable for that role at the time, in my opinion, was Christian bale, and he absolutely nailed it.

Even if you haven’t got the job, what did it mean to have been at that time? How do you remember it?

R /: “For me, [la audición para Batman Begins] it was just an experience and then it became something else. He became that character, Scarecrow, and it became a working relationship with Chris. So I think very, very fondly at that time, but I never, never considered myself material for Bruce Wayne. “

What happened next is history, because reaffirming the artist’s words, Bale enchanted many with his performance of the Gothic bat, but he did not completely overshadow the villain incarnated by Murphy. The latter also became a pledge for Nolan, who re-signed him for other projects.

This pair met again in productions like Inception and Dunkirk.