This is what Julia Roberts looks like at 54: She reappears in her pajamas and without makeup in front of her house

Julia Roberts is, for many, the owner of the most beautiful and wide smile in Hollywood. The protagonist of “Pretty Woman” has just turned 54 years Established as one of the most iconic stars in the world of comedy, drama and romantic movies.

The actress is married to the cinematographer Danny Moder for 19 years and has three children. Although she currently leads a more low-key life, largely devoted to motherhood, Roberts is not far removed from acting.

The most recent photographs that were released of the actress show that she is still more current than ever and is preparing to shoot her new film.

This is how the protagonist of “Pretty Woman” looks like

In the images that were published by the Daily Mail, the actress can be seen in front of a mansion in Sydney, Australia, where she is serving a 15-day quarantine – imposed by the pandemic – and then begins to shoot the film “Ticket to Paradise”, along with George Clooney.

Julia Roberts was seen in a rather relaxed outfit, in wide beige pajamas. The Oscar winner styled her long brown hair loosely and showed that the years do not weigh on her and that she can show herself naturally, without makeup, without fear of criticism.

In one of the photographs, taken days before her birthday, the actress appears drinking coffee on the stairs of the luxurious house, valued at 56.9 million dollars.

Julia chatted with several of her collaborators and, in addition, she also walked through the green areas of the place wearing round glasses.

In the photographs it is evident that Julia Roberts is very well preserved. For her age, she still has the same porcelain face from when her career to stardom was just taking off with her starring role in “Pretty Woman” in the 1990s. Not surprisingly, People magazine gave her the title of the woman most beautiful in the world in 2017.

Followers praise her genuine beauty

Although on her Instagram account, the actress did not make any publication in reference to her birthday. Millions of fans around the world paid tribute to him on such an important date.

In several posts they recalled the artist’s most iconic looks and how she has changed throughout her career.

While others reviewed the most successful films in which he participated, such as “Notting Hill”, “The wedding of my best friend”, “Runaway bride” and “The smile of the Mona Lisa”.

