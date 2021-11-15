This is what Jennifer Aniston’s son looks like in Adam Sandler’s “A Lying Wife”

The actor Griffin Gluck, who played Barto “Bart” Murphy, in one of the highest grossing films of 2011, “A fake wife” from Adam SandlerHe is no longer the boy in the film, as he is now 20 years old and has become a heartthrob.

The young man Gluck played the son by Jennifer Aniston, who gives life to Katherine, when she was only 10 years old, has remained afloat in the world of acting so it is likely that you have already seen it in other films but you can not remember it.

Griffin Gluck has been a participant in films such as “Right before I go, Noah” in 2014, “The worst days of my life” in 2016, “Why him? In 2016, “Finally a teenager” in 2019, and “Tall Girl” in 2019

What celebrities has Griffin Gluck worked with?

It is noteworthy that after his participation in the comedy “A lying wife”, where he shared credit with one of the most important Hollywood comedians, Adam Sandler, he has rubbed shoulders with other celebrities such as James Franco and Zoey Detuch, to name a few.

Even Griffin Gluck is currently collaborating on different projects with the streaming giant Netflix, such as the series “Locke & Key” premiered in 2020 and in October of this year it will premiere the second season.

The surprising change of the “son of Jennifer Aniston”

Meanwhile, users of social networks, as well as his loyal followers, have been surprised by the enormous change that the young actor has had over the years, especially when he shares photos of how he looked when he was the son of Jennifer Aniston in the movie “A Lying Wife” by actor Adam Sandler.

The Truth News reports that, despite the fact that the young actor had already participated in other previous films, such as “Sidoweizu” and “Council of Dads”, it was until he played “Bart” in the film. Adam Sandler with Jennifer Aniston, who really rose to fame and continued on the acting path.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed.