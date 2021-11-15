This is the impressive mansion Angelina Jolie moved to

Movie star, director, producer, activist, mother, and countless words there are to refer to Angelina Jolie, who makes every step of his life a story to talk about.

But lately, his legal battle with Brad Pitt, her ex-husband, was in the center of attention of the media around the world, and neither the return to the big screen with his first role in a film of Marvel allowed the new chapter of this story to go unnoticed.

A few days ago, the Supreme Court of California ruled in favor of Jolie after a request from the gallant to review the custody of the five children they have in common. With this result, the actress will continue with the tenure of Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, as she has been doing for three years.

The truth is that what is happening with the father of her children made the renowned actress make changes in her life, and a few weeks ago she made a strong decision.

Angelina must have heard the famous saying “new house, new life” because she decided to move to an incredible mansion in the Los Feliz suburb of Los Angeles.

It is a property that he bought in the aforementioned luxury area in 2017, which he had never lived in until now, and which is only five minutes from Pitt’s home.

That property, with a history in show business, cost him $ 25 million and belonged to Cecil B DeMille, considered one of the fathers of American cinema.

Angelina’s new little house was built in 1913 and boasts an enviable ocean view. In addition, it is located on a land of one thousand square meters, it has six bedrooms and no more than ten bathrooms.

With a French-style decoration, the property of the protagonist of Maleficent has a house by the pool, where you can host a guest. It also has some distinguished details such as a gym, a large library and, in the absence of one, four fireplaces.

This decision in the life of Jolie maybe it’s his way of trying to make peace with Brad Pitt, allowing you to be closer to your children so that everyone can see each other as much as they want.

It was she herself who assured, in a recent interview with The Guardian, that the last time she was focused on curing her family, and this could be the step that allows her to be quicker to achieve it.