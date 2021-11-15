This is the “cinema for parents”, that subgenre with stars of the nineties that sweeps the pandemic and goes beyond diversity | Culture | ICON

A few days ago, social networks witnessed an unusual generational clash. A tweeter named Ian McNabb saw fit to share with his followers the deep drowsiness it caused him Master & Commander, 2003 film about the mission of an English ship during the Napoleonic wars, ensuring that he had never been able to pass the first ten minutes of his footage without falling asleep. What the young man did not expect is that the protagonist of the film, Russell Crowe, decide to defend of contempt and charged, incidentally, against an entire generation.

“That is the problem of the kids today. They have no concentration. Peter Weir’s movie is brilliant. An epic, rigorous and detailed story, about loyalty to the Empire and service regardless of cost. Definitely, a movie for adults ”, said the Oscar winner and proudly boomer.

Beyond the subsequent debate generated on the social network between fans and detractors, the tip of his statement is symptomatic of a subgenre that has increased its weight in the year in which the highest-grossing productions, or those with the ambition to cause a cultural impact , have delayed its premiere because of the coronavirus. This is how the parents of the world, those men who respond to the stereotype of heterosexual man with classic narrative tastes and admiration for some stars who were already there when he was a teenager, that Hollywood looks back at them.

Denzel Washington in ‘Small Details’. ICON

It was the American web The Ringer, specialized in pop culture and sports, which coined and popularized the term dad movie Back in 2019. “Any movie a parent likes can be a ‘parent movie.’ But, as most parents are quite similar, it ends up becoming a limited category, “he explains to ICON. Kevin Clark, one of the masterminds of the expression. The journalist maintains that the most representative figures of the phenomenon in the industry are Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, with some of their collaborations as a film summit. “I remember Hanks always saying that he usually plays ordinary men facing extraordinary situations, and that is the soul of the genre for me. From Apollo 13 to The bridge of spiesHe loves to put himself in the middle of the history of the 20th century, almost always playing the same character ”, he adds.

The fathers of the nation (film)

Although its origin is rooted in the golden age of the western mid-20th century – a twilight John Wayne won his only Oscar protecting a girl in Value of law-, turning its idiosyncrasy and filmic values ​​into the intellectual base of the bulk of the genre’s viewers, The Ringer designates the decade of the nineties as the one that manages to make these medium-budget productions the best claim for the sale of seats. Besides Spielberg, filmmakers like Ron Howard (Apollo 13), Frank Darabont (Life imprisonment), Phillip Noyce (Patriot game), Tony Scott (Thunder days), Andrew Davis (The fugitive) or a Clint Eastwood who at 90 is about to release a new example of his favorite theme (Cry Male, in which he will accompany a young man who tries to cross from Mexico to Texas) are great supporters of the artistic tradition.

Caoilinn Springall and George Clooney, in ‘Midnight Sky’. Philippe Antonello / NETFLIX (Philippe Antonello / NETFLIX)

With the arrival of the new century, the box office sun begins to set for parent-child stars such as Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Nicolas Cage and Bruce Willis, who accused the industrial turn of Hollywood towards the great action franchises and adaptations of key works of pop culture. The billboard is invaded by heroes in tights and ‘event movies’, making the big stars that existed until the nineties have become an endangered species. As an anonymous study executive confirmed to the US edition of Vanity fair, the “evaporation of traditional Hollywood drama” as an experience worth paying a ticket for has been a constant in recent years. But the rise and multiplication of the supply of streaming and the withdrawal this year of the great premieres of the theaters have offered an unexpected new life to projects that are more affordable and, therefore, easy to amortize, despite capacity restrictions.

First of all, simplicity: anatomy of a ‘dad movie’

If we wanted to dissect the basic aspects that make a particular film a ‘father’s movie’, we should start by saying that they are works usually based on historical events or set in a very specific context in time. Told chronologically – sorry, Christopher Nolan, at this stop you get off – and starring normative men, of few words, somewhat traumatized, but unequivocally good, who tend to protect or avenge members of their family or any other orphan may he cross his path to atone for the sins of the past. Action scenes are essential, although neither too adrenaline nor too bloody and they bet on a rigorous academicism in camera movements and their staging. They can be shaped like westerns, from thrillers, warlike, sports or science fiction –no superheroes–, but they share that spirit of reflection on classic masculinity and the importance of values ​​such as honor, sacrifice and courage. Films that Hollywood has shot and released for decades, some good and some bad, but that in today’s atmosphere are sensed as the last oasis of traditionalism before the opening of doors and minds – the latest winner of the Oscar for best picture is! Parasites! – change all the rules.

Russell Crowe in ‘Wild’ (2020).

The aforementioned Russell Crowe (Wild), Gerard Butler (Greenland), Kevin Costner (One of us), Ben Affleck (The way back), Liam Neeson (The marksman) or Denzel Washington (Small details) have joined Tom Hanks for the past year (Greyhound, Big World News) at the time of leading a billboard that, although rickety due to the effects of the health crisis, has seen that only thanks to its old legends could it occupy the seats of its rooms. A trend that is not resistant to the platforms of streaming, knowing that continuity is a fundamental aspect to attract older viewers. The data speaks for itself. The most watched movie in the –short– life of Apple TV +? Palmer, about an ex-convict (Justin Timberlake) who becomes the protector of a bullied child. Netflix’s great Christmas bet in its film catalog? The midnight sky, in which George Clooney plays a scientist who must save humanity from catastrophe and, incidentally, a girl lost in the middle of the Arctic. And the premiere with the most viewers in the history of Netflix? Tyler rake, with Chris Hemsworth playing a mercenary who must dodge a deluge of enemy bullets to rescue, of course, a child.

The ‘father movies’ are committed to replicating on the screen the same sensation as that recliner in the living room to which our parents pay homage. Thrones whose comfort grows the more worn and worn they are, in which to raise the legs and the mind to isolate themselves from outside noise and worldly problems. “They are films that are familiar to them, which embrace traditional values,” he confirms. Tim grierson, critic on websites like Screendaily and Mel Magazine. In his texts he has also theorized about what seems like the most proverbial Hollywood response to the growing boom of stories and storytellers who bet on diverse and inclusive plots. “It’s a less adventurous audience, with no interest in stories and stars they don’t know that well. Movies like News from the big world they are about characters who maintain a recognizable social order for older audiences ”, he adds. Academics continue to embrace these bets, entertaining nominations and statuettes to recent examples such as Le Mans 66, Green book, The darker hour, Comanchería, To a man or The bridge of spies.

The doubt among the experts is to know if when young people, who now disdain and denounce the regulations of this category, get gray hair, they will come to appreciate this type of stories or if it is a phenomenon limited in time and space. Grierson believes that “each generation tends to stay with the stars it grew up with” and loses curiosity to discover new talents and film styles. He also warns that “the real danger is to remain anchored in the usual. We have to be ready for adventure and open to the new ”.

Kevin Clark, for his part, argues that the passage of time will change both the subgenre and the very foundations of the film mecca. “The stories of World War II, the Cold War or Vietnam will stay out of our focus. We do not yet know which events of what we are experiencing now will later become cinematic content starring legends “, he concludes not without first underlining that, what seems certain,” is that Tom Hanks will continue to be part of them. “

