This is how the investigations into the attack on Kheira Hamraoui progress

In case of Kheira Hamraoui and his investigation have taken a radical turn after the inquiries of the French police. Unlike what he spoke a few days ago, the situation suggests that the midfielder was attacked by subjects sent by a former partner.

The first version that the media gave and that was picked up by fans on social networks, pointed to Diallo as the person who would have organized the attack. However, the player made herself available to the French authorities and the case has turned little by little until it was almost ruled out.

How are the investigations of the Kheira Hamraoui case progressing?

The local press is very attentive to the case and seeks information from any source. What some portals like L’Équipe agree on is that the statements of the footballers coincide and there is a phrase that could change all versions of the last days.

So much Kheira Hamraoui, as Aminata Diallo and other PSG colleagues appeared before the authorities and a common factor is that the attackers mentioned a “married man”During the attack. Hence a new theory: everything was planned by a former partner of the former Barcelona player.

What has also transpired is that Hamraoui denied having had a romantic relationship during his time in Spain. However, the police also detected a series of calls to other footballers and all were related to the former ’10’ Blaugrana.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Grace Geyoro, Sakina Karchaoui and Diallo herself would be included in that list. Furthermore, the intention of the person who organized the attack would be “Destroy the life” of Kheira Hamraoui as revenge.

As the investigation continues, both Diallo and Kheira Hamraoui remain out of activity with PSG. The Parisian teams faced Lyon in a match corresponding to the French League and both were left out of the call.