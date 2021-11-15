Third season of ‘Ted Lasso’ will begin filming in January 2022

After the great success of the first two seasons of Ted lasso, actor Phil Dunster has made it known that filming for the third season of the Apple TV + series starring Jason Sudeikis will begin in January 2022.

The second season of Ted lasso concluded a few weeks ago and the first news about future episodes of the series have already arrived.

Phil Dunster, who plays footballer Jamie Tartt on the series, recently stated that filming for the third season of Ted Lasso will begin on January 31, 2022. Unfortunately, no further news has been released regarding the length of the shoot or the continuation of the series, and Dunster has admitted that he knows no more details than the start date of filming on set, but has hinted that Jason Sudeikis knows a lot more.

According to Jason Sudeikis himself in the past, the television series was originally created and written to last three seasons: after its great public and critical success, will the series really close its doors after the third season?

According to co-writer Bill Lawrence, Ted lasso could continue beyond season three with a new story arc: Lawrence admitted that ‘Even if Ted Lasso continued, the story the writers told had a beginning, a middle, and an end for the first three seasons. So you could deviate from that«.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago the agreement with the Premier League for Ted Lasso was announced, thanks to which the producers of the Apple TV + series will be able to use logos, uniforms, trophies and footage of the highest English football league.