They monitor with artificial intelligence how cobwebs are woven and discover the secrets of their complex construction

The biologists were able to predict, from the position of the spiders’ legs, the shape that each new section of the network under construction will have.

The degree of complexity of weaving a spider web has on many occasions been compared to that of some human architectural constructions. Now, a team of scientists has turned to artificial intelligence to discover what is behind this intriguing prowess of spiders.

Unlike professional builders, many spiders are able to do their work in the dark, using only touch, and some even have a preference for working in such complex conditions, according to a recent study published in the journal Current Biology. In their research, the biologists used night vision cameras and special programs to track every movement of several specimens of the species ‘Uloborus diversus’ and capture the curious patterns of your night work.

The species is typical of Mexico and the western US and is one of those few that lacks poisonous glands used to immobilize prey. Monitoring allowed biologists to be able to predict, from the position of the legs of this virtuous hunter, the shape that each new section of the web under construction will have.

The scientists concluded that the behavior of making the tissue, composed of protein silk, is similar among the representatives of the investigated species. And although the final structure of each web is usually slightly different, the way to build it is predetermined, explained the lead author of the research, biologist Andrew Gordus of Johns Hopkins University (USA).

“All these spiders use the same rules, something that confirms that the rules are encoded in their brains “, emphasized Gordus.

For his part, the researcher Abel Corver, pointed out that “spiders are fascinating because they are an animal with a brain built with the same fundamental pillars as ours. [humano]Furthermore, he believes this work could offer “clues as to how we can understand larger brain systems, including humans.”

However, systematically documenting and analyzing the behaviors and motor skills of such an animal is, according to the team, only the first step in understanding how these “relatively small” brains of “animal architects” carry out high-rise construction projects. level.

At the moment, it is unknown how these rules are encoded at the neural level, but specialists hope that future work will include other experiments to determine which systems in the spider’s brain are responsible for the various stages of the construction of its webs.

