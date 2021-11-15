These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes for housing in the US.

Home prices will rise another 16% by the end of 2022 0:56

(CNN) – The most expensive areas to live in the US have become even more expensive this year as the cost of housing has skyrocketed.

The ten most expensive zip codes in the country have median home prices of more than $ 4 million, according to a report by Property Shark. This is the first time it happens. And 30 of the 100 most expensive zip codes have median prices of more than $ 3 million, more than double the number of areas at that price last year.

Atherton, California, which is located just outside San Francisco in Silicon Valley and is home to tech billionaires and venture capitalists, is the most expensive ZIP code in the country for the fifth year in a row, with a median house price of US $ 7.5 million. The city of about 7,000 people, which is more than 70% white, is entirely residential with 90% owner-occupied homes and no business zoning, according to the Census Bureau.

California is home to 70% of the most expensive real estate markets, with 37% in the Bay Area alone, according to the report. But the county with the most zip codes on the list was Los Angeles, with 21 zip codes in the top 100.

A zip code in Boston’s affluent Back Bay area was the second most expensive area in the U.S., with a median home price of $ 5.5 million, according to the report.

Other areas in the top ten include Sagaponack, New York, in the Hamptons; the enclaves of Medina and Mercer Island in Washington; and in California, the zip codes of Santa Barbara, Santa Monica and the well-known 90210 zip code of Beverly Hills.

The pandemic prompted a reshuffle at the top of the list. A zip code in Miami, which includes upscale Fisher Island, saw a 66% increase in home prices year-over-year and rose from number 23 last year to number five on the list. It’s the highest ranking for a Florida ZIP code since 2017.

Meanwhile, a regular mainstay on the list of most expensive zip codes, New York City, did not make the top 20. Last year marked the first year without a zip code for the city making it into the top ten, with the Big Apple dropping even lower on the list this year.

The most expensive ZIP code in New York, an area of ​​Soho and Lower Manhattan, was the 22nd most expensive area in the country with a median sales price of $ 3.2 million. A zip code in TriBeCa came in at number 25, with a median sales price of $ 3.1 million, according to the report.

While home prices rose across the country last year, the 100 most expensive ZIP codes are found in just 10 states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, New York and Washington. .