These are its benefits for the health of our body

The tejocote It is a small fruit that usually occurs only in the cold season, which is why it becomes one of the essential ingredients of the traditional christmas punch.

However, very few people know all the benefits that this fruit can provide to the health of our body, due to its high content of vitamins and nutrients.

Tejocote belongs to the Rosaceae family and its name comes from the Nahuatl “texócotl”, tetl (hard) and xocotl (sour fruit) which means “hard fruit with a sour taste”, although it is also known as manzanita and apple de Indian.

This product is sourced from Mexico and it grows in a deciduous tree called Manzanillo, which can grow up to 10 meters and grows in different parts of the Republic that mainly have little humidity.

What are the benefits of tejocote?

Among the main benefits that tejocote can bring to our body we can highlight the following:

Promotes blood clotting.

It is an ideal food for diabetics, it lowers blood glucose levels.

Provides high content of vitamin C and calcium.

Strengthens the immune system.

It is rich in B complex vitamins.

It should be noted that several specialists also recommend eating this small fruit due to its high calcium content, which serves to strengthen our bones and teeth.

As well as because it contains iron, an element that is necessary to produce hemoglobin, which is the protein that gives blood its red color and carries oxygen.

As if all the above were not enough, the tejocote also has a B complex that is essential for the proper functioning of the nervous system and for the care of the skin, nails and hair.