The youtubers who raised more money with their boxing fights than Canelo Álvarez

Currently, Álvarez is a four-time world champion. (Photo: Matchroom Boxing / AFP)

Saul Alvarez it is a money making machine. Only in his last fight, against Caleb Plant, the number of PPV sold reached 800 thousand packages. That figure, translated into earnings, reached USD 18 million, in accordance with Showtime Boxing. However, despite being considered by experts as “The best pound for pound in the world”, his status has not been enough to rise to the throne in terms of raising money is concerned.

According to the estimates of Showtime Boxing, the Aztec boxer was surpassed by two celebrities who decided to enter the ring solely for commercial purposes and to please their fans, as their profession is totally alien to the sport of cauliflower ears.

It’s about the Paul brothers: Jack and Logan, two controversial figures from the YouTube universe. On one side, Jake paul managed to sell 1.5 million PPV in the fight that pitted him against Ben akren in April. The figure almost doubles the numbers of the gladiator from Guadalajara, in what was the most anticipated fight of the year. In his three previous engagements, Álvarez fought in shorter time intervals, so the promotional space had also been narrower.

Canelo knocked out his most recent rival, Caleb Plant. (Photo: Joe Camporeale / Reuters)

One of the most controversial boxing events of this year was the exhibition fight they held Logan paul, Jake’s brother, and the retired multi-champion Floyd mayweather jr. No matter what the quality of the show was, the numbers speak for themselves: one million payouts per event sold. The margin of difference, with respect to the Mexican, is not so wide compared to his brother, but he sets a precedent for the future: the show is always profitable.

There were few voices that expressed their disgust for this fight. However, at least in economic terms, the success is undeniable. Precisely Floyd Mayweather Jr, who lent himself to Paul’s proposal, is responsible for the fact that the Canelo stay in the Top 5 of most pay-per-view sales in all history. The fight between Money and Álvarez, in September 2013, reached 2.2 million events sold.

Although he has received numerous criticisms for the quality of the rivals he faces, the most recent of Juan Manuel Marquez, there is no Mexican boxer who can enjoy a better present and better projections for the future than Saúl Álvarez. The Aztec fighter currently holds four world championships, which confirm him as the rival to beat in the super middleweight category.

Logan Paul and Mayweather provided an exhibition match. (Photo: Jasen Vinlove / Reuters)

There are other boxers who have come to the defense of Canelo, as they recently did Jorge Arce and Erik Morales. The naughty He mentioned on his social networks that for him, “regardless of whoever weighs him”, Álvarez is the best pound for pound in the world. Morales, for his part, in statements to Record charged against Juanma Márquez, to whom he suggested keeping silence and avoiding criticism.

According to what was reported by various media and journalists, including David faitelson, the natural rival for Álvarez would be David benavidez, who two days ago knocked out Kyrone Davis. The Mexican-American boxer has won all the fights he has played: he holds a 24-0 record. But that is not all.

Plus, he has an intimidating knockout mark: 21 in his 24 fights. His father and coach has already launched the challenge publicly for Álvarez. If it comes to fruition, this fight could be the great hit of 2022.

