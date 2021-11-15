The world champion that Jaime Munguia requested as his first rival for 2022

If when the fight was confirmed, several fans were disappointed not to see Jaime Munguia against a more important rival, the outcome of the war against Gabe Pink left everyone more than satisfied, because this Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim both fighters starred in one of the most entertaining matches of the year.

The Mexican was dominant during the vast majority of rounds, showing increasingly refined technique and a great variety of power shots. But the Puerto Rican made him feel his punch in several sections of the night, giving everyone the feeling that he could reverse the process at any time with a knockout blow.

Finally, Munguia ended up winning the fight by wide difference in the judges’ scorecards. And the issue now turns to whether that victory against a fighter who had already lost 13 times earlier in his career is enough to catapult him as a contender for a world title at middleweight.

Both the peeler and his promoters of Golden boy They think so and then the Mexican pronounced the name of the world champion who he would like to be his first rival in 2022. “We are looking forward to a world title shot or an elimination shot next year. I’m ready for either of those options. A fight against Golovkin it would be very good. The public would love it and so would I “, said just after the combat to the cameras of DAZN.

Gennady Golovkin, owner of the IBF 160-pound belt, will be unifying world titles in Japan on December 29 against Ryota Murata, monarch of the WBA. If he wins and Munguia fulfills his wish, he will have a chance to win two belts at once.