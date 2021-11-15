The Voice: Ariana Grande gives tender lunch boxes to her ‘team’ to take care of her voice this is what they contain

On the night of Monday, September 20, through the NBC signal, the new season of ‘The Voice‘, the popular reality show of talents that manages to captivate audiences with each of its international editions and that this time has shocked the entire public due to the participation of Ariana Grande What coach.

Since months ago it was confirmed that Ariana Grande would participate as a coach in the following season of ‘The Voice‘, American edition, lovers of the reality and admirers of the singer counted the days until the premiere of the episodes of the program, finally, we can enjoy her talent directing the new voices.

Ariana Grande causes a stir on ‘the Voice’

Known as’The voice‘In Hispanic countries, this talent show has the particularity of recruiting its contestants through’blind auditions‘or auditions’blindly‘, which are part of the first selection stage. Each of the participants stands in front of the stage and presents their performance, while on Thursdays their backs are turned, each one sitting in a swivel chair.

If coaches are interested in the vocal ability of the audition they are listening to, they press a button to flip the seat and meet future members of their teams. If more than one coach flips, that is when the interpreter in question will have to choose who to go with and, in this version of ‘The Voice‘, Ariana Grande it has been one of the most requested.

Ariana Grande gives metallic lunch boxes to her team members on ‘The Voice’

In addition to the star of “Positions”, they also participate in the broadcast. Kelly clarkson, John legend and Blake shelton as coaches, so, once inside, the next difficulty would be to select which ‘team’ to be part of. And, as if that were not enough, each of them has a gift that they give in gratitude for being part of their team.

One of these welcome gifts to ‘The Voice‘that has attracted attention is that of Ariana Grande, who has awarded a kit in form of metal lunch box to each one of the members of their talent group, which contains within it everything necessary to take care of the vocal cords, as you can see at the end of this hearing.

What does the kit that Ariana Grande gives away in ‘The Voice’ contains?

“My gift for this season is a lunch box with supplements, teas and packages of honey to help calm the voice. I love knowing that people are singing correctly. I want my artists to really have longevity,” the actress also revealed about this present that, on the front, it is engraved with the legend ‘Team Ariana‘.







On this link You will be able to have more information so that you do not miss the chapters of the program. What do you think about this kind gesture that Ariana Grande has with the participants of 'The Voice'?