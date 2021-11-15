The video of Adam Sandler playing basketball in a pink polo shirt

All Adam Sandler movies ordered from worst to best.

From the striped t-shirt to the sailor polo: manual to wear them in spring.

If you play basketball quite often, chances are good that several things will happen. These types of group sports are similar to when we were little we went camping and did team gymkhanas. There will be games in which you are the ‘crack’ of the game, others in which you stay on the bench and at the same time you will make the odd enemy. You’ll also make some good friends, but you’ll also get the occasional elbow to the face and spend the night getting stitches in the emergency room. And someday, especially if you live in an area where there is a lot of famous people or you go to the gym in the center, a famous person of the stature of Adam Sandler could sneak into a basketball party.

The actor, known for both his stylistic adventures and for throwing some baskets with anyone who is on the court, wanted to show that Air Jordan I shoes are not the only essential element to play basketball. And beyond what it may seem, this is not a marketing or public relations stunt. This is something Sandler does a lot, and we mean both playing basketball and performing with looks of the most varied. To get an idea of ​​how many situations like this have been repeated over the years, Sandler fans have collected multiple amateur videos of his on-court adventures, from a gym in Atlanta to Christopher Morley Park in New York. (In Esquire US they rate him as a three-star player and the 78th best point guard in New York.) On Monday morning, the last sighting of ‘Air Sandler’ was made, when a Twitter user recorded it dropping by Long Island (United States), according to the owner of the video. But in this great event we would like to highlight what is clearly the most important part of Sandler’s game: the pink polo oversize.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It’s hard enough walking around a group of strangers and keeping up with a sport that requires you to not have two left feet, not to look like an idiot out of shape, and to have everyone stop passing the ball to you. Well, to add to the difficulty, here’s Sandler approaching a bunch of bare-chested guys in a hulking pink polo shirt that screams, ‘I’m the fucking Sandman and I’m here to play with you.’ Add the baggy sweat shorts and high top sneakers and you’ve got a man no one wants to go head-to-head with. We are going to manifest it so that it becomes a reality: polo very soon oversize get the same on-court reputation as a new pair of Jordans and We will see 12-year-olds who dream of being NBA stars, playing with their parents’ Lacoste XXL.

Styling aside, can we give this man a little more credit as a player? If you’re familiar with Sandler’s style of play, you’ll know the guy has great court vision and good passing skills, but you won’t see him hitting the basket too often. In Monday’s video, we see Sandler make a superior pass to another man, who quickly completely misses his shot to the basket. Imagine getting a chance to make a golden play with Howard Ratner himself and screw it up. Ouch.

Sandman, don’t worry: the next time you’re in Spain we’ll have a proper pachanga. You set the time. We will be the Pippen of your Michael Jordan. With matching pink polo shirts for the whole team. If you too want to join the basketball game of the century, here are some very cool pink polo shirts to wear on and off the pitch.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io