The US and France spoke about the “worrying Russian military activity” in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden meets with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron before the G20 summit in Rome-Italy, October 29, 2021. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

The US Secretary of State, Antony blinken, spoke to the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, upon the “disturbing” Russian military activity taking place “in and near Ukraine,” a US official reported late Sunday.

The conversation took place on Saturday and the two diplomatic officials discussed “reports of the worrying Russian military activity in and near Ukraine” as well as “its continued and unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the spokesman said. State Department Ned Price in a statement.

Western allies have expressed concern over recent Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border, where conflict with Kremlin-backed separatists has erupted after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Kiev said two Ukrainian soldiers were killed by an explosive device in the east of the country on Friday, while the latest videos on social media show movements of Russian troops, tanks and missiles towards the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that there are almost 100,000 Russian soldiers near the Ukrainian border and western countries have shared information about active Russian troop movements with Kiev. “I hope that now the whole world can see clearly who really wants peace and who is concentrating almost 100,000 soldiers on our border,” he said in a video of a speech posted on his website on Wednesday.

Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border have raised fears of a possible attack. Moscow has dismissed those suggestions as inflammatory and complained of increased activity in the region by NATO.

Members of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine line up on the border with Belarus in the Volyn region, Ukraine November 11, 2021

“In the last two weeks there has been a lot of diplomacy, including roaming diplomacy between Kiev, Washington, major European capitals and Moscow,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “It is a political channel in which certain positions are communicated with Russia and the consequences for it are discussed if it resorts to a new wave of aggression against our State.”

Relations between the West and Moscow have deteriorated to their worst levels after the Cold War following the annexation of Crimea in 2014, which was followed by the outbreak of a war between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces which, according to Kiev, it has caused the death of 14,000 people.

A Russian military deployed to Crimea



