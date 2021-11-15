‘The United States totally overwhelmed Mexico’

One of the biggest rivals of the Mexican team, Landon donovan, carried out his analysis on the victory of USA The last friday.

The Captain America He assured that his country’s team was vastly superior, so they ended up opening the tricolor ‘lock’.

“USA totally overwhelmed Mexico in one-on-one matches, I think it was something like 60 to 40. They won every match and that tipped the game in favor of the United States so they could have Mexico against the wall at the end and add pressure, then eventually they broke them and won the game. “

“(Mexico) They never looked dangerous except for one occasion. USA in the first half it was neither clean nor perfect, but he was in the Mexican area over and over again. It felt like in a moment they were going to break the lock, “he mentioned on the podcast ‘Grant Wahl ‘.

Similarly, the former US national said that only Jimenez and Chucky lozano could have damaged the Team USA.

“Although Mexico had both or at least the clearest chance of danger, it felt like USA had the rhythm of the game as they wanted it. The only way Mexico was going to have a chance was with Raul holding the ball up, Raul Jimenez and maybe Chucky behind. Beyond that movement, Raúl holding the ball and Chucky on the outside to attack it was not seen where he could score Mexico“he added.

TSMBIÉN MAY INTEREST YOU: CHUCKY LOZANO: “IN MEXICO THEY WANT TO CUT OFF HEADS AS ALWAYS”