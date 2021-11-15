the truth of Pedro Aquino’s departure from America

Pedro Aquino was involved in rumors about a possible departure from Club América and Águilas Monumental went directly to the source to find out all the details.

The steering wheel Pedro Aquino He is one of the men in whom he placed the greatest trust Santiago Solari, in the process that the Argentine has led since the beginning of the current year, in which he competed in the Guard1anes Closing Tournament 2021, the Concacaf Champions League and in the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League.

Therefore, having so much exposure, it is possible that it has aroused the interest of a team from abroad. However, from an alleged attraction to the Peruvian’s game in the cast’s commitments cream blue in the last few months, until a formal approach or offer, there is a big difference.

Likewise, Águilas Monumental decided to go directly to the source and, both from the surroundings of Pedro Aquino as from the America club, they assure that there has been no official proposal. Of course, the footballer’s representative admits that he has recently traveled to Europe, so it is not ruled out that a call may arrive once the Scream Mexico A21.

How long does Pedro Aquino have a contract with America?

Pedro Aquino, Peruvian flyer whose still Coapa no formal offer arrived for his hiring, he has a current relationship with the Eagles of America It only expires on December 31, 2014. In addition, according to the statistics portal Transfermarkt, its current market value is 7.50 million euros.

When would America play its quarterfinal matches in the Liguilla del Grita México A21 of the Liga MX?

The Eagles of America qualified for the Liguilla without the need to go through the Repechage. Now, they must wait. First the double date FIFA destined for November 11 and 17. Then, between the 20th and the 21st, the shocks of the Repechage. And there just, between the 23rd and 24th, the first leg matches of the quarterfinals would be played.