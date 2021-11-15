The toy nitroglycerin bottle: Anne Boleyn was black, period? (1501-2021)

By Carlos Rilova Jericó

In order not to vary, this week I will also talk about social networks and History. Mainly because it has been thanks to Twitter (that medium described by some as “authentic quagmire”) that I have discovered the umpteenth historical controversy. I will also return to the “Diary of Mr. Pyle”, that magnificent historical novel that, as those who read the History mail know, I have been reeling from page to page for months.

All this has come from bitter clashes in that social network by a series on the HBO television network that has turned Queen Anne Boleyn, an Englishman, an aristocrat born in England in 1501, into an unlikely black woman …

There has been (something common on Twitter) who has mistaken criticism of this for a fascist coven. This is a big mistake, because those criticisms are coming both from people on the left (who seem to be beginning to realize how they are manipulating them) and from people further to the right of the political spectrum. Unfortunately, I have also found that some historians, who are supposed to go beyond these ideological questions (at least when we talk about History), have fallen into the trick of this false claim of racial equality via the obvious falsification of History.

Thus I have seen that the idea of ​​innovating in aesthetic issues has been confused with certain disturbing political dogmas about which any historically minimally sensible and educated should be on guard. At least with regard to their exercise as such. Well, doing what HBO has done is not the same as a deliberate film rehearsal to adapt or update, for example, Shakespearean plays. Like Kenneth Branagh’s “Much Ado About Nothing” from 1993, or the movie “Romeo + Juliet” released three years later.

The first set the action in a real but theatrical, ahistorical landscape, and thus Don Pedro, the protagonist, was played, with his usual solvency, by a black actor like Denzel Washington, without this being at all strident.

In the case of the second, the same thing happened, its director, Baz Luhrmann, transferred the action of Romeo and Juliet from the late medieval Verona of the war of the sides to a vaguely Californian and semi-imaginary current city -Verona Beach- where the sides met. They turned into bands and Prince Escala into Chief of Police Prince Escalus, who was also magnificently played by another black actor: Vondie Curtis-Hall who starred in memorable scenes like the one in which with a megaphone he ordered Capuletos and Montagues to unleash their “badly tempered weapons” and surrender to the Justice of the city. Just like in the original Shakespearean drama.

As we can see from these two examples, it was already done, almost thirty years ago, this of altering classic dramas, historically based, and integrating in the main roles black actors who did not coincide with the original approaches.

So HBO should have taken an example from Branagh or Luhrmann. If that was what he wanted with his “Ana Bolena”. But if what I wanted was to make a series with historical fidelity – and by costumes and settings it seems that this “Ana Bolena” pretends to be – she should have taken the example, once again, of a historian with a masterful handling – also of historical fiction. – as Alessandro Barbero.

That’s right, if what HBO wanted was to historically vindicate the black race, nothing could be more successful than having made a series based on Barbero’s book, where this subject is told with total precision, relating it to Central Europe during the Napoleonic wars. Well, that work, centered on the adventures of Robert Pyle, an apocryphal ambassador of the United States to Prussia in 1806, shows with total veracity what was the true existence of a black person in Europe at that time.

Something that Barbero describes through a secondary but recurring character in that “Diary of Mr. Pyle”: Will, the personal servant of the ineffable Robert Pyle, a gentleman of advanced ideas, a Mason to be exact, although somewhat vain and sexual maniac, representative in Prussia from one of the freest countries in the West at the time, but still describes his servant Will as a man who has hardly learned to write and count. And that’s only thanks to the condescending philanthropy of those rich whites who founded America (of which Robert Pyle is a near-perfect portrait) and so badly that he, Robert Pyle, amuses himself at his expense by endorsing him with a waste of money that it has not actually occurred, calling him an “ignorant Negro” and threatening to leave him stranded in the middle of Prussian-occupied Poland. A horrible fate that poor Will wants to avoid, with tears in his eyes, because in that place and moment he is an exotic rarity that illiterate Polish peasants (white and blond) will soon tear apart, considering him an artifice of the Devil because of his black color …

Why does HBO, however, not seem to have considered such an option? I can only think of two reasons. The first would be that HBO wants to project certain kinds of ideas onto its audience. Whatever it takes. In other words, I would be doing deliberate propaganda rather than business. The other would be that HBO has done a market study and has considered that there is a majority target audience that could make this investment profitable through a notable audience for that Ana Bolena so historically out of place. Via scandal or via political militancy.

It is not easy to discern, today, to what extent one thing or another has influenced this departure from HBO. However, reading “Offended Generation”, by a historian and sociologist, Caroline Fourest – not exactly suspected of being a reactionary rightist – could give the key to the true reason for productions, after all, as aberrant as that “Ana Boleyn”. “Offended generation”, in effect, speaks of chilling, recent and very real episodes, such as the one at Evergreen University in the United States, where some students forbade their own professors to teach because they were white and, therefore, privileged “historical “Those who had to be punished with that imposed silence …

You see, the Freedom of Professorship, achieved, for all, based on revolutions and barricades by the ancestors of those same privileged whites, erased at a stroke, by decree of those who were supposed to have gone to the University to learn. For example, what was a “ukasse” dictated by the Russian tsars …

Things have actually reached such a point that this week, apart from the news about a black Ana Boleyn, social networks also echoed that some American professors had decided to found the University of Austin in Texas, which intends to put a stop to it. to that dangerous anti-intellectual and anti-democratic drift.

One that, as we see, has subdued or abducted people with college degrees and producers of the weight of HBO. One that both people in the business world and, especially, those who have studied History, should see with real rejection, because it is one of those that ends up exploding in the face of those who submit or allow themselves to be abducted by such drifts that, finally, end for producing the same result that would produce the belief that a bottle full of nitroglycerin is a harmless toy …

A historian, honestly, based on his professional experience could not say otherwise. That’s as certain as a Civil War movie that claims to be historical should never claim that Frederick Douglass was played by a white actor. Even if it is to honor the truth and pay homage to a historical figure as admirable as that former slave who became one of the most important writers of the United States in 1861. Tribute and truth that, for the same reasons, also deserves Anne Boleyn. For instance…