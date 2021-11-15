The theory that Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t date women over 25

Yes Leonardo Dicaprio she’s on your list of celebrities you’d love to date, first check if you meet her age request. This actor who reaches 47 years (on November 11), presumably, does not date women over 25. And to reach this conclusion, a Reddit user immortalized in a graph the comparison of DiCaprio’s age with age of the partners you have had. How about?

According to the graph – based on information from newspapers and tabloids – Leo DiCaprio has not dated any woman over 25, with an average age of 22.9. And according to reports, the youngest girlfriend the actor has ever had was Gisele Bundchen at 18 and he was 24 years old.





Basically, what this graph represents is how Leonardo DiCaprio has refused to have as a romantic partner a woman older than 25 years. And, it’s not for nothing, but UNESCO once considered that people stop being young after 24 …

How many girlfriends did Leonardo DiCaprio have

Leo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend is the model and actress Camila Morrone, who turned 24 in June of this year. The Daily Mail reported that the two began dating in December 2017 and are still together to date. In a 2019 interview with Los Angeles Times, Camila spoke about how the age difference with her boyfriend does not affect her: “There are so many relationships in Hollywood and the rest of the world where people have age differences […] I believe that everyone should go out with whoever they want. “And despite the fact that a source revealed to ET Online that Morrone is ‘the one’ for DiCaprio and that they are both ‘very much in love’, no one has given any indication of a wedding (although the actor’s mother does want him to get married already)

Anyway, the rest of the girlfriends of the protagonist of The Wolf of Wall Street have been Kat torres When she was 22, with the Victoria’s Secret model Erin heatherton when I was 22, a brief affair with Blake Lively; the german model Toni Garrn with 20 years and the supermodel Bar Rafaeli from 2005 to 2011 (the longest relationship of all). Of course, he was for a short time with Rihanna when she was 27.

What do you think of the theory that Leonardo DiCaprio does not date women over 25? Do you think the relationship with Camila Morrone will continue?