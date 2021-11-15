The summary of the Sunday evening games of Week 10

We review the highlights of the day’s matches on matchday 10 of the regular season

The Sunday day of the Week 10 The NFL included upsets for teams that looked like solid playoff candidates and it also left us some beatings.

Washington and the Detroit Lions they fought until the last moment against Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh steelers, respectively, despite arriving as apparent victims, while the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Dallas cowboys they sealed beatings on Cleveland browns, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons

Aaron Rodgers returned this week to lead the Green Bay Packers to victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Getty Images

In the afternoon, the return of Aaron Rodgers helped the Green bay packers in his triumph at home over the Seattle Seahawks, while Cam Newton drove the victory of the Carolina Panther in the desert over the Arizona cardinals:

Here we review the most notable of the Sunday evening games:

Ron Rivera played to win and the bet came out, looking for the touchdown in fourth and goal in the last minute to seal the victory of Washington, 29-19 about the champions Buccaneers. However, the triumph could have been very costly for him. WFT after losing through injury to pass rusher Chase Young, who left the game after hurting his knee and the team fears it was a torn ACL, which would end his season.

The Browns came to Foxborough hoping to maintain their positive streak to take the top in the AFC South, however they were beaten 45-7 before some Patriots who are now in better position for the wild card race in the American Conference. Mac Jones was uncovered with three touchdown passes. Rhamondre Stevenson was the driving force on the ground, contributing two touchdown carries. Baker Mayfield had a low-key performance for Cleveland, completing just 11 of 21 passes for 73 yards and left the game in the fourth quarter.

The Bills systematically destroyed the Jets, with a spectacular defense that scored four interceptions over Mike White en route to a comfortable win 45-17 that allows them to maintain their advantage over the Patriots in the tight race for the AFC East.

The Saints they stayed very close to sending the game into overtime, but couldn’t make a 2-point conversion in the final minutes and ended up falling 23-21 in front of Titans, which, while not spectacular, did enough to extend their record to 8-2, establishing themselves as the best team in the American Conference.

The Jaguars offered more resistance than expected in Indianapolis, in a game where there were no touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence and Carson Wentz. The runners were protagonists combining for three annotations, but the heroes for the Colts were Zaire Franklin – who blocked a punt – and EJ Speed ​​who recovered the ball to return it to the diagonals, directing to Indianapolis to victory.

Atlanta did not arrive at AT&T Stadium, their only offensive production was a field goal by Younghoe Koo in the first quarter, outside of that they had no response for the attack, defense and special teams of the Cowboys, which had a round performance. If not because Dallas seemed to take his foot off the gas in the second half, the score would have been even more bulky. Dak Prescott had a solid performance with two touchdown passes and a touchdown on the ground, Ezekiel Elliott also scored twice.

Concert of errors at Heinz Field where neither team took advantage of their multiple opportunities to win with fumbles and missed field goals in overtime. Mason Rudolph got off to a promising start replacing Ben Roethlisberger, routing a touchdown drive on his first possession, but couldn’t get the offense back on fire after that despite facing the worst team in the NFL and ended up settling for an insipid draw. 16-16 that is not enough to rise to the divisional leadership.

The Vikings they ruined the hopes of Chargers From escaping into the AFC West lead with a solid victory at SoFi Stadium fueled by timely passes from Kirk Cousins, who connected with Tyler Conklin for two touchdowns, Dalvin Cook also kept the chains moving, consuming the clock to force the Chargers to play with the pressure of having the time against.

Cam Newton’s return was crucial for the Panthers, scoring touchdowns in the first two plays he had the ball in his hands en route to a surprise victory 34-10 Over the Cardinals in the desert. Newton’s involvement was limited after reporting to the team just last Thursday, but it bodes well for what could be coming for. Carolina in the second half of the season. Arizona he missed quarterback Kyler Murray too much as he failed to ignite his attack finishing with just 104 passing yards and an interception.

The Packers had to wait until the last quarter to get rid of the Seahawks in a defensive battle under the snowfall at Lambeau Field. The returns of Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers were barely a factor, both combining for three interceptions. AJ Dillon was in charge of sealing the win with his two touchdown carries.

Again the ground attack of the Eagles he was key, this time racking up 214 yards to give quarterback Jalen Hurts room to maneuver, who threw two touchdown passes. The defense also helped, with Darius Slay returning a fumble 83 yards for a touchdown, in a series in which Denver was looking to tie the score and ended up becoming a 27-13 lead for Philadelphia.