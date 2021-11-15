The summary of the Sunday evening games of Week 10

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
38

We review the highlights of the day’s matches on matchday 10 of the regular season

The Sunday day of the Week 10 The NFL included upsets for teams that looked like solid playoff candidates and it also left us some beatings.

Washington and the Detroit Lions they fought until the last moment against Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh steelers, respectively, despite arriving as apparent victims, while the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Dallas cowboys they sealed beatings on Cleveland browns, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons

In the afternoon, the return of Aaron Rodgers helped the Green bay packers in his triumph at home over the Seattle Seahawks, while Cam Newton drove the victory of the Carolina Panther in the desert over the Arizona cardinals:

Here we review the most notable of the Sunday evening games:

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here