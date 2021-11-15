The story of the Mexican auxiliary who now directs in the Europa League

Globetrotter as a footballer because played for 20 teams in different parts of the world, the tapatío Rodrigo Prieto andis on the benches of the Europa League in the least expected way.

Former player of teams like Morelia, Cruz Azul and Necaxa, among others from Venezuela and the Expansion League MX, this forward arrived in denmark for work in a textile company property of a friend of his, and from there he linked up with the Midtjylland, the leading team of the Danish League and that also Europa League dispute, with the Mexican as technical assistant.

Just in 2020 he decided to retire from the courts at the age of 38 and, after completing the career of Technical director of the Mexican Soccer Federation, he moved to Europe with secure work thanks to that textile friend, who also found him a job as trainer in the Basic Forces of the aforementioned Danish club.

“Now already I am part of the coaching staff of the First Team. It all happened very quickly because I have three months here in Denmark, I’m pretty much new to the country and I’m getting on, but I’ve been in the team for two months now”, He told by telephone to Halftime.

“When I retired, the opportunity appeared to come to Denmark, outside of football because a friend invited me to work with him at his textile company; I did not think twice, I came, I brought the family, I wanted them to live this experience of live in europe”.

With two weeks in Copenhagen, Prieto’s friend sent the former footballer’s resume to Midtjylland and he was soon summoned to train the U-15.

“From there they pulled me to the first team and since then, I have just signed a contract, we are in the Europa League, we are leaders in the League, it is something new for me ”, he added.

“I have gone to the bench, in Europa League we played in Serbia against Red Star and I had to go to the bank, little by little. I did not imagine it, everything happened very quickly and to get as much juice as possible ”.

Being a polyglot opened the doors

Tight work with him coach Brian Priske in a club that has also played Champions and what is currently lLeader of the Danish League. The work of the Mexican also consists of translate for the six Brazilians of the campus, because it speaks Portuguese, French and English.

This set is owned by Matthew benham, the Englishman who became a millionaire gambling, and who also owns the Brentford of the Premier League. In both places they work based on statistics.

But Midtjylland is not new for Prieto, since 21 years ago played there in the reserve team, when he tried his luck abroad and was also in Malaysia and Holland.

“I lived here for six months and I was training with this team when it was just starting out, and you have no idea how it has changed. All the structure it has, the physical area that they work on a lot, It is very similar to the Premier, the scientific area, the numbers that work to avoid injuries, there are many few injuries in the team playing two or three games a week, this tells you about all the professionalism of the club ”, he highlighted.

The úPrieto’s last experience as a footballer it was in 2020 when he did not renew with the Deer of Merida. Still in the Midtjylland, Prieto continues to work in the textile company for bedding that also has plants in Ukraine and Poland. He does it in the afternoons and is the link between Mexico and Denmark.

“I left very happy, without injuries, whole, that was what I wanted, I was retiring, not that I retired from football. That is why I made the decision, this was given and not ordered to be done, ”he said.