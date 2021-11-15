The secrets revealed by Andrea Noceti after her election as Miss Colombia in 2000: “I had never exercised in my life”

As part of a new evening of election and coronation of Miss Colombia, it will always be good to recall some of the winners of the title of the most beautiful in the country in previous years and who continue to draw attention for their physical attractiveness, whether in a catwalk, in performance or in the media.

Precisely, one of those names that is directly related to that of the National Beauty Contest is that of Andrea Noceti, who was chosen as the most beautiful in the country in 2000 and she is currently remembered for her participation in the telenovela ‘Nuevo rico, nuevo poor’ in the role of Fernanda Sanmiguel de Ferreira.

It was she herself who, in dialogue with the program ‘La Red’, confessed several data that very few knew and that somehow influenced her coronation as the highest representative of national beauty in that year.

The first person to advise her was the designer Alfredo Barraza, while another of his secrets was that, to compete, he had to comply with a gym routine, a subject that she was unaware of. “I have never exercised in my life. Thank God at that time it was like a glorious body: I ​​ate and did not get fat. ” and also revealed in the middle of the talk that relations with the press were complex during the contest.

With Barraza as its designer, the Cartagena had more options to win, due to the requirement of the Barranquillero as a queen coach. However, Noceti also mentioned that days prior to his coronation, he had a strong clash with his coach and even sent him a punch for an alleged inclination towards another candidate that he also advised in parallel.

“I believe that Alfredo -Barraza- neglected me and that is why today we do not have a good relationship (…) because in the end he demonstrated his preference for Miss Valle, -Giselle Garcés Aljure-“, and incidentally recalled an anecdote with one of the costumes that, according to her, was not finished by the time she had to dress it.

“The costume was not finished making, it had pins and things like that (…) -there was- a change in that person who was preparing me and in whom I had confidence, I saw that he stopped putting the token, do you understand me? Then I saw certain carelessness inside my clothes “, he expressed for that entertainment magazine and continuing to mention Barraza, with whom he admitted, he does not have the best relationships after that edition of the reign.

Despite the problems with the designer, the former Miss Colombia stated that within the contest she had some altercation or strong crosswords with him, who “He tried to change when he realized that I was going first, and he put me on a podium and said what I should and shouldn’t wear”.

Finally, the woman clarified that no cosmetic procedure was carried out during her participation in the contest, where the present-day presenter María Rocío Stevenson Covo, known as “Rochi Stevenson” and who represented the department of Bolívar, also participated.

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that the former representative of the city of Cartagena, has acted in Colombian films such as ‘Ni te marry nor te embarques’ -2008- and ‘The red elephant’ -2009-. He was also part of the celebrities who participated in the reality show ‘La Granja’ and precisely because of his stay in Miami he stopped appearing on the Colombian small screen.

