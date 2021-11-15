The secret of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet almost 25 years after the premiere of Titanic

Undoubtedly one of the most remembered love stories in cinema: that of the characters of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the multi-award-winning Titanic.

Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the premiere of the film directed by James Cameron, and entertainment magazines have revealed one of the secrets that its protagonists share.

And it is that not only the spectators were enchanted by this classic of the seventh art. The love story that was born on the historic ocean liner also meant a before and after for the actors who played Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet).

Because the friendship between the two actors, which emerged during the filming of TitanicIt is so sincere that it transcends time.

The two artists don’t just keep in touch. But, in addition, from time to time they recite different phrases and passages from Titanic to each other.

“We are very close and sometimes we quote each other the lines of Titanic, because only we can and we find it really fun ”, Winslet confessed to Glamor.

Even so, the famous actress who these days conquers critics for her performance in the series Mare of Easttown did not give details of the phrases that are periodically dedicated.

During the seven months of filming that resulted in three hours and 15 minutes of film, both Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet experienced different periods of crisis.

“We definitely needed a shoulder to lean on and we were there for each other constantly. When you shoot a movie for seven months, you need someone to vent to, “DiCaprio said in an interview with Access hollywood.

Titanic is one of the most successful movies in history. He received 11 Oscars during the most important ceremony in Hollywood in 1998.