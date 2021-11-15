The reasons that make the signing of Raúl Ruidíaz by Cruz Azul in 2022 almost impossible

Raúl Ruidíaz was wanted by Cruz Azul for the 2022 Clausura tournament, however, there are several reasons that make it very difficult for the Peruvian striker to arrive.

The board of Cruz Azul, who is already analyzing the ups and downs of the sky blue squad ahead of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournamentHe has already healed his finances and can go back to making expenses in the pass market, after three windows without making purchases – more than Ignacio Rivero’s pass – due to the debts that afflicted them.

For that reason, a bombshell started ringing the other day. Raúl Ruidíaz, Peruvian striker who plays in Seattle Sounders, and who has already been wanted by the Machine in the past, entered the club portfolio for the next season. This, in addition, because he shares nationality with the DT and was in Monarcas Morelia with Álvaro Dávila.

Nevertheless, Cruz Azul soon encountered complications, and is that the Flea renewed his link automatically with the MLS team due to the minutes he played in the 2021 season. That is, of the possibility of signing a free player, now they have to pay the clause for one with a current contract.

As if that were not enough, and Considering he’s the Seattle Sounders franchise player, Ruidíaz is the club’s highest paid player. Currently, the Peruvian earns around 2.3 million dollars a year, which makes him unattainable for Cruz Azul who no longer spends so much money on the salaries of his players.

As revealed by Mediotiempo, “It is his salary that leaves him out. Ruidiaz has one year left on his contract plus the extra year, earns a millionaire as a franchise player and well it would be very far. He would be the highest paid in the MX League, so don’t get any hopes up, celestes “.