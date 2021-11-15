The real reason George Clooney broke the famous ‘rule’ of giving his kids weird names

George Clooney He did not want to give his children “weird names” because he knew they would “be in quite a bit of trouble” for being the children of a Hollywood star. The actor, who has two three-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, with his wife Amal Clooney, has said that he chose traditional names for his children because I wanted them to lead a normal life, without being criticized for their names at school.

Speaking to ‘AARP’ magazine, he said: “I didn’t want weird names for our children. They are going to have enough problems already. It’s hard to be the son of someone famous and successful. Paul Newman’s son committed suicide. Gregory Peck’s son committed suicide. Bing Crosby had two sons who committed suicide. I have an advantage because I am much older and by the time my son feels competitive, I will be literally toothless. “

George also spoke of his hobby of writing love letters to his wife, a tradition they have upheld even as they spend more time than ever under the same roof amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained: “Even in lockdown, I write a letter and leave it on her desk, or she writes a letter and leaves it under the pillow. I believe in cards a lot. I have letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, Gregory Peck. I have them framed. I put them in the house. If it were a text, it would be different. Maybe it’s a generational thing, and maybe it won’t be 20 years from now, but for me, someone sat down and wrote it. “