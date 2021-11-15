The players that Club América will recover for the Liguilla

The America club closed with doubts the regular phase of Scream Mexico 2021, rotations in the squad did not allow the cadre Cream blue compete as he did in the early and mid Opening Tournament. The injury directly affected the performance of the team, but now, in the face of the league, Santiago Solari it could get big names back.

Input, Mauro Lainez He has already published on his social networks that he is fully recovered, so it can already be taken into account by Solari to participate in the games of quarter finals. However, it all depends on how fast take rhythm the player.

In the case of Richard Sanchez and Sebastian Caceres, who were injured in the Concachampions Final, both are almost ready to participate in the Big party. Neither of them went with their National selection, and Sebastian participated in the friendly against Tlaxcala FC last Friday.

America’s advantage for qualifying as the overall leader

Unlike Cruz Azul Soccer Club and Rayados from Monterrey, those of Coapa have more time to rest their National Selected, thanks to the fact that they directly qualified the league and they won’t have to dispute the repechage next weekend.