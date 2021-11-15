The new of Nicole Kidman and ‘the Walking Dead’, among the premieres of the week

As every week, news arrives on the main streaming platforms. Amazon Prime Video brings us the return of Nicole Kidman to television with ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, in which the Australian star works at the controls of David E. Kelley for the third time.

Netflix, meanwhile, premieres the new miniseries starring Sandra Oh, ‘The director’, along with three thrillers with the most disturbing premises: ‘Clickbait’, ‘Wake up’ and ‘Post Morten: Nobody Dies in Snakes’.

HBO Spain bet on the new episodes of ‘Britannia’, while FOX (available in Movistar +) premieres in our country the new of ‘The Walking Dead’, whose end is getting closer.

We review, below, the news of the main streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Movistar +, Apple TV + and Filmin.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ (August 20)

This original Hulu drama comes to our country thanks to Prime Video. Nicole Kidman takes control of David E. Kelley for the third time, after ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘The Undoing’, both on HBO. In ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, an adaptation of the novel by Liane Moriarty, the Australian star takes on the role of Frances Welty, a popular writer who stays at a luxury resort where meet nine very special people.

Joining Kidman are other superstars such as Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale and Samara Weaving.

‘The director’ (August 20)

Netflix brings us the new series of Sandra Oh, the protagonist of ‘Killing Eve’ who stole the hearts of half the world thanks to her unforgettable role in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, a fiction that she abandoned in 2013. In it she plays Ji-Yoon, the new director of the English language department of a university, being the first woman to hold that position in the entire history of the center. Amanda Peet is the creator of this dramatic comedy produced by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the minds behind ‘Game of Thrones’.

‘Clickbait’ (August 25)

Adrian grenier (‘Entourage)’ is the star of this eight-episode Netflix miniseries. The actor gets into the shoes of Nick Brewer, a seemingly exemplary man who disappears without explanation. Weeks after his departure, a video is viralized in which Nick is seen injured and holding a sign with the following message: “Abuse of women. After five million visits, I will die.”

Are you confessing that you are a rapist or have you been the victim of a cheat? His sister Pia (Zoe Kazan) and his wife Sophie (Betty Gabriel) try to find out the truth about the man they thought they knew.

‘Wake up’ (August 25)

Horror is a trend on Netflix. In ‘Wake Up’ (‘Open Your Eyes’), his new series of Polish origin, they introduce us to a mental health center in which we meet Julka (Maria Wawreniuk), a teenager who is wakes up amnesic after an accident. The young woman soon begins to suspect that the treatment she is receiving is not the usual one and that perhaps she is being the victim of a strange experiment.

‘Post mortem: No one dies in Skanes’ (August 25)

The platform’s new Norwegian series also promises to leave us shivering in fear on the couch. The plot centers on a woman named Hallangen (Kathrine Thorborg Johansen), declared dead after finding her body in the middle of the field. However, the young “resurrects” suddenly on the coroner’s table with a thirst for blood.

Managers at the forensic firm, which is run by Hallangen’s own family, are beginning to realize that there have been no deaths in the village in recent weeks. What is happening in Snakes?

‘Britannia’ (T3 – August 24)

Mackenzie crook and David morrisey star in this ambitious fiction by the British channel Sky Atlantic about the Roman Empire’s assault on the kingdom of the Celts in present-day Great Britain, with powerful druids in between. Crook takes on the role of Veran, the leader of the Druids; while Morrisey gives life to General Aulus, who leads the Roman army. Sophie Okonedo, Annabel Scholey, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Eleanor Worthington-Cox and Zoë Wanamaker complete the cast.

‘Work in Progress’ (T2 – August 23)

The comic Abby McEnaru is the protagonist of this autobiographical story, which she also co-produces and co-directs with Tim Mason. The series follows Abby herself, a lesbian woman suffering from depression, and whose life takes a turn when she falls in love with a trans man named Chris (Theo Germaine). Produced by Lilly wachowski, one of the Wachowski sisters (‘Matrix’, ‘Sense 8’).

‘Everything is going to be fine’ (T2 – August 20)

Movistar + premieres in our country the second season of this comedy created by the Australian Josh tomas, which has already caught the public and critics in their pockets with ‘Please Like Me’. In ‘Everything will be fine’ he gets into the shoes of Nicholas, a neurotic and irresponsible young man who, after the sudden death of his father, becomes the legal guardian of his two stepsisters. They are Matilda (Kayla Cromer), a young woman with autism spectrum disorder, and Genevieve (Maeve Press), a foul-mouthed girl in full puberty. The series has not been renewed by Freeform, so the story ends with this batch of episodes.

‘The Walking Dead’ (S11 P1 – August 23 on FOX)

The end of the quintessential zombie series is approaching. The last episodes of ‘The Walking Dead’ arrive in Spain on August 23, just one day later than in the United States. The eleventh season will have a total of 24 episodes, which will be divided into three parts of eight chapters.

In this first part the character of Maggie (Lauren Cohen) He will play a pivotal role in saving the inhabitants of besieged Alexandria. Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Khary Payton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Ross Marquand continue to lead the cast of the long-lived fiction.

FOX content is available on demand for Movistar +, Vodafone TV, Orange TV and Euskatel customers.

‘Condemnation’ (August 23)

Sean Bean (‘Game of Thrones’) and Stephen Graham (‘Line of Duty’) are the stars of this three-episode British miniseries produced by the BBC. History shows us the life in prison by Mark Cobden (Bean), a professor who must serve time after accidentally running over and killing a man for driving under the influence of alcohol. For his part, Graham plays Eric McNelly, the prison officer in charge of guarding Mark and the rest of the inmates.

‘Truth Be Told’ (T2 – August 20)

The second installment of the thriller starring the Oscar winner arrives Octavia spencer and produced by the Reese Witherspoon company. Spencer plays Poppy Parnell, an investigative journalist who creates a podcast about black chronicle. Kate Hudson joins the Apple TV + series to play Micah Keith, a media mogul who is plagued by a nasty event that Poppy begins to investigate, despite the two being childhood friends.

‘We’ (August 24)

Writer and screenwriter David Nicholls adapts his own novel into this British family-style comedy from BBC that Filmin launches on 24 August. The story follows the European vacation of the Petersons, a peculiar family formed by Douglas (Tom hollander), Connie (Saskia reeves) and their son, Albie (Tom taylor). During the trip, Douglas will have to do his best to regain the affection of his wife and son, from whom he is totally estranged.