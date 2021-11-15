The new Android 12 begins to arrive on Samsung phones

Photo : Gizmodo.

The new update to One UI, the version of the Android-based operating system used by Samsung phones and tablets, is becoming available. This is the One UI 4 version and is based on the new Android 12, and includes all operating system improvements that Google launched last month October first to your Pixels. The first Samsung phones to receive it will be members of the S21 family.

In other words, if you have a Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + or a Galaxy S21 Ultra, in the next few days or weeks, depending on where you live, You will receive the notification that a massive update is available for your phone (or you can check directly in the settings menu, in the “Software update” section, to see if you have the new version). This update includes notable changes to the phone interface. Yes, it will continue to have that attractive One UI design that all current Samsung phones have, but it will also have improvements thanks to the new “Material You” interface that Google has created for Android 12, which can change the color of the entire interface to match the wallpaper color of your choice, and also includes redesigned widgets for apps, plus privacy enhancements and other news, as a new system that alerts the user if an app is using the camera or the microphone.

Image : Samsung.

The S21 family are the first devices to receive the update, but of course they will not be the only ones. Samsung has announced that many older and foldable devices will receive One UI 4 (Android 12) “very soon”, including devices from the Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, Galaxy A and Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, in addition to their tablets. A post in a Samsung app in Korea, which has already been deleted, mentioned that The Z Fold 3, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 3, and the Z Flip 2 would receive One UI 4 in December, along with phones like the Galaxy Note 20 and others. The rest of phones and tablets, such as the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 families, among many others, would receive the update between the months of January and February. This update is expected to include some major improvements to the use on larger screens, that is, folding screens, so it could bring interesting and significant changes for users of the Z Fold and Z Flip families. [Samsung vía Verge]