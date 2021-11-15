What is promised is debt. As announced the days before, the twenty-eighth edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAS) 2021 has been a gala for equality and for the visibility of the rights of the LGBTQ + collective, diminished in Hungary. “This is about respect and standing up for them,” the presenter, Saweetie, began her speech.

Thus, in a gala that by number of awards has found its top winners in Ed Sheeran and BTS, with two and four awards respectively, diversity has also been seen to triumph thanks for example to the first performance of an artist in its history transsexual, the young German Kim Petras, who has planted herself in green latex at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna.

Growing up gay in a working-class community, being able to see references on TV really helped.







Chris McCarthyPresident of the chain





It has been one more part of a global MTV statement, like the rainbow of colors of this year’s logo, with pink well present, or the presence of Olly Alexander, leader of Years & Years and protagonist of the vindictive series It’s a sin, who has shown support for adoption by homosexual couples, because “family is family.”

They have also been there Imagine dragons, whose lead singer, Dan Reynolds, is openly gay, and especially the Maneskin members, subverting classic costume gender stereotypes, with their lead singer sporting a garter belt and stockings.

“Growing up gay in a working-class community, being able to see references on TV really helped …” Chris McCarthy, president of the network, said when this year’s venue was announced and championed the decision despite the policies undertaken by the Hungarian government to undermine the rights of homosexuals.

The MTV EMAs 2021 seal their commitment to equality in a regressing Hungary Tristan Fewings / Getty

It was about taking that message to the heart of this country and, for this, this year also has paid tribute with the “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” to young people around the world who fight to promote “equality and love “while fighting anti-LGBTQ + policies.

“They are simply claiming the right to love whoever they want,” the actress Drew Barrymore, who is “partly Hungarian”, stressed in a video in recognition of the five winning activists from countries such as Iraq or Hungary, who have launched a clear message: “Let’s not let them put us back in the closet.”

Ed Sheeran and BTS, top winners

The track record, often just an excuse to enjoy the show between prizes and prizes, has crowned Ed Sheeran with some of the top accolades, “Best Artist” and “Best Song” for Bad Habits, while the South Korean band BTS has won the “best group” and “best pop artist”, as well as the “best K-Pop artist” and “best fans”.

Unlike Justin Bieber, the top nominee, who has gone empty, Lil Nas X has materialized his candidacy for “best video” with the controversial MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name). Absent, he thanked the award in a message in which he forgot his status as an LGTB icon today.

Jeetendr SehdevÂposes poses on the MTV EMAs red carpet with a vindictive jacket MARTON MONUS / Reuters

“Many people told us that we would never get to something: I suppose you were wrong,” the winners of Eurovision 2021, the Italians Maneskin, have celebrated when collecting the award in the rock category. Regarding the rest of the genres, Nicki Minaj has taken over “hip hop”, YUNGBLUD with “alternative music”, David Guetta with “electronic” and Maluma with “best Latin artist”.

“Medellín is no longer Pablo Escobar anymore, it is Maluma, baby and J Balvin “, claimed the Colombian in his speech, before literally taking a mass bath and ending up drenched among a score of dancers with the live performance of his MOM THEME.





Read also

Judit Castaño

Many others have left their names recorded for the first time at the EMAs, such as Saweetie, designated a revelation artist to the detriment of Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro, while Olivia Rodrigo has taken the one reserved for the burgeoning figures promoted by MTV (Best push). Finally, Doja Cat and SZA have been awarded the distinction for the best collaboration for the song Kiss Me More and Billie Eilish has been recognized for the “video with a positive message” by Your Power.

Aitana, award for “best Spanish artist”

Aitana has become this Sunday the winner in the category of “best Spanish artist”, as has been known in the run-up to the 28th ceremony for the delivery of these awards.

“A thousand million thanks for this piece of award. I cannot be happier, hoping that it arrives home to put it in a cool place,” celebrated the Catalan artist, absent from the gala that is being held tonight in Budapest, in a message posted on his Instagram account. “Thank you for everything, for these weeks of precious madness (really these last years) and this award that I never ever thought I would have. All this is for and for you and you,” he adds.

Aitana, who takes up the witness of the alternative pop group La La Love You, who received this same award in 2020, has won strong candidates such as C. Tangana, Pablo Alborán, Ana Mena and Colectivo Da Silva.





After the pandemic hiatus of 2020 and yesterday’s massive concert in the Heroes’ Square of Budapest with OneRepublic, this has been the first ceremony with live performances, with time for young values ​​such as the refined and jovial Griff, for the enigmatic staging live from the norwegian girl in red or for YUNGBLUD.

The heavyweights have been others, however, for example Ed Sheeran, in charge of opening fire in a multicolored suit and accompanied by his band (both rare facts) to interpret Overpass Graffiti and later on, Shivers.

In between, Saweetie has burst in, descending on the stage as a new rap star (polar), and Imagine Dragons, who have contributed to round out the rock accent of the night with Maneskin, who have presented their song MAMMAMIA, setting fire to another European stage tonight.