the movie that showed Nicolas Cage is in his prime

Despite all this and the fact that many of his colleagues revile him thinking that “he is no longer a real actor”, in the last moment Nicolas Cage He dedicated himself to shutting mouths and showing the talent he always had.

image.png

Pig It is a different movie than what we are used to, everyone expects a ruthless revenge on the part of Nicolas Cage, who lives quietly in the woods, secluded from society with his truffle-seeking pig, but the director Michael Sarnoski He debuts on a firm footing with an exquisite twist. Throughout the 92 minutes in which Rob He tries to recover the sow that is kidnapped, he does not throw a single blow, he does not kill anyone, he does not ask for revenge, he simply wants to recover his friend and partner.

Nicolas Cage It is key, it shows his face beaten and tired of society, tired of selfish people and tired of the world he left behind a long time ago and where he knew how to be successful and ruthless. The parallelism between the film and the actor’s own life is notorious, with an actor who knew how to be in great cinema tanks, who elbowed himself in the first places and was later put aside by his colleagues out of ego or envy, he was despised for the films that he decided to make and put in the forefront of the accused without deserving it.

image.png

In this case, the character is robbed of his pet and friend, they rob him of much more than a pig looking for truffles in the forest, they rob him of the only thing that still kept him as a human being. That search to recover it also leads him to face what he once was and what he does not want to be, it leads him to come face to face with that past that he avoided living in the forest away from society. But it also allows you to go forward, it allows you to grow and let go, even if it hurts.

Nicolas Cage He stars in what could be one of his best films, he plays in an exceptional way a helpless and disgusted man of the world, who only wants to be happy, in his own way. It is undoubtedly the beginning of a new era in the career of Cage, which comes from being highly praised in Mandy, movie of the year 2018 and who also confirmed that he will give life to Joe Exotic (The Tiger King) in a biographical film of the controversial feline owner who ended up in prison for hiring hitmen to murder Carol basquin, another activist and owner of a big cat zoo.

Pig Trailer

Pig (2021) | Trailer subtitled in Spanish | Nicolas Cage

