The Mexican National Team registers a terrible data in the Qualifiers after the defeat against the United States

The Mexico National Team lost 2-0 to the United States and recorded a terrible data in their history.

November 13, 2021 11:20 am

The Mexican National Team faces a climate of uncertainty after the defeat against the United States by 2-0 with goals from Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie in which they registered a terrible data.

The team trained by Gerardo Martino did not find the solution to violate the defense of the Americans and ended up losing for the third time in a row against them in three different competitions.

However, the gravity also carried over to the history in which the data experts ended up discovering after the end of the meeting between the two combined in the Playoffs.

From the press in Mexico they discovered that it was eight years ago that the tricolor team did not lose by a difference of more than two goals in the CONCACAF Qualifiers in the 2014 Brazil Qualifiers.

The last record dates back to September 10, 2013 in Columbus, Ohio, where the team that Luis Fernando Tena was training at that time succumbed to the Stars and Stripes 2-0 with goals from Edfdie Johnson and Landon Donovan.

Although they are in second place and are still in the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but the domination of the team that Gregg Berhalter trains in the region began to worry fans and managers of Mexico.