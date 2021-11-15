The Mandalorian: 10 Great Movies Starring The Cast

Throughout theirfirst two seasons, The Mandalorian has proven to be one of the additions to the universe ofStar Wars most critically acclaimed and adored by all. The series has unveiled many new faces, but Jon Favreau’s series also houses its share of established talent in Tinseltown.

While the star of the space west series of Star Wars, Pedro Pascal, has a variety of television hits, including Narcos and Game of Thrones, many of his co-stars are veterans when it comes to Hollywood blockbusters, and these are some of the best picks available when it comes to movies featuring the cast of The Mandalorian.

11 Once Were Warriors Introduces Boba Fett Like You’ve Never Seen Him Before

A brutally bleak drama that became the highest-grossing film in New Zealand history when it was released in 1994, Eleven Were Warriors it’s a brilliant, if totally devastating, look at domestic abuse, alcoholism, and poverty. Temuera Morrison’s role as Jake Heke is what made her an international star, and her performance in this film is nothing short of impressive.

Although most moviegoers know him as Boba Fett, it is unlikely that any viewer will ever re-imagine Morrison in the same way after watching. Eleven Were Warriors. Few performances in the history of cinema are filled with such unbridled instability and rage. It is a must-see movie for any fan of Morrison’s work.

10 Disney’s Mulan is more of Ming-Na Wen’s exceptional talent

Disney’s 36th animated film may not enjoy the adoration of other ’90s classics, but Mulan stands alongside the other greats of the time thanks to its magical score, fantastic story, crisp animation, and top-notch voice performances, including that of Ming-Na Wen, by The Mandalorian, as the titular character.

She is backed by the typical and brilliant Eddie Murphy, and their talents combine beautifully to make the Mulan a very pleasant adventure for the whole family.

9 Jojo Rabbit is a masterpiece by director and actor Taika Waititi

The silky tones and unmistakable accent of IG-11 belong not only to a great voice actor, but to one of today’s most talented filmmakers. Most moviegoers are familiar with Taika Waititi without necessarily being aware of the fact, as he is the director who not only directed Thor: Ragnarok, but also voiced Korg in the movie and other MCU installments.

Waititi has multiple award-winning films in his catalog, but to see the best of him as an actor and director, Jojo rabbit it is a perfect choice. A hilarious and heartwarming dismantling of the Nazis and their mustachioed mini-leader in which Waititi plays a very fictional and ridiculous version of Adolf Hitler.

8 Michael Biehn became an Old West legend in Tombstone

The fact thatThe Mandalorian being a space western meant the probability that at least one of the great gunmen from the movies of the past would show up armed and ready for a duel. Johnny ringo by Tombstone, did it in the form of Lang in the second season of the series of Star wars.

Michael Biehn is one of the few Hollywood legends who can claim to have participated in Terminator and in Aliens, but his portrayal of Johnny Ringo, a harsh, fast-talking Old West character, in Tombstone it may be the best of your career.

7 Greef Karga fought terrifying aliens as early as the 80s in Predator

An undisputed icon of action cinema, Carl Weathers made a name for himself in the 70s and 80s as a hefty man who spoke badly and was capable of doing a lot of damage to his enemies on screen. The classic franchise of Rockystarring Sylvester Stallone is a good starting point for anyone who wants to see more of Weathers’ work, but for a truly exciting display of Greef Karga’s actor, there is nothing more to see. Predator.

The ancient star of Action Jackson is in his prime to hit the bad guys alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. Predator It remains a sci-fi masterpiece, spawning a series of sequels and spin-offs that tried (unsuccessfully) to regain its glory.

6 Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Contains More Timothy Olyphant Jeans

For anyone yearning to learn more about the actor behind Cobb Vanth, HBO’s classic cowboy series, Deadwood, is possibly the best place to start. Timothy Olyphant has a remarkable resume when it comes to television, but he has also managed to make his mark on some Tinseltown productions.

Once Upon a Time in Quentin Tarantino’s Hollywood features Olyphant in all his charismatic cowboy glory. It’s a movie loaded with nostalgia, outrageously funny, and the cleverly inventive good time one expects to have when watching Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film.

5 Grizzly Man is the perfect display of a movie master, Werner Herzog

Although this astonishing and sometimes incredible documentary cannot be described as starring Werner Herzog, it is a remarkable display of the German director’s skills.

The man behind the client The Mandalorian writes, directs and narrates the incredible story of Timothy Treadwell, a bear enthusiast who took his fascination with the majestic creatures to a fatal level. Grizzly man is one of the strangest documentaries ever created – a heartbreaking, thought-provoking story that is utterly insane and has to be seen to be believed.

4 Giancarlo Esposito has been stealing the show constantly since Do The Right Thing

Arguably Spike Lee’s best work from the acclaimed filmmaker, Do The Right Thing is an impressive exploration of race relations in the late 1980s. Giancarlo Esposito plays Buggin ‘Out, an open-eyed and outspoken pizzeria patron, and it’s not just the decades since this film’s release that leave the actor who looks far removed from the terrifyingly evil Moff Gideon.

Esposito’s striking performance makes him one of the film’s most memorable characters, though if you’re looking for more of Esposito’s dark and villainous side in particular, AMC’s hit series Breaking Bad offers it to you.

3 Rosario Dawson is one of the leading names in Mandalorians, and Death Proof is one of the many milestones of her career

Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to 1970s theaters may not be his best movie, but Death proof it’s still a thrilling, high-octane ride more than worth its 2-hour duration. Tarantino is known for his keen eye for talent, and this movie is no different as Rosario Dawson puts on a typically captivating performance alongside the legendary Kurt Russell.

Actress Ahsoka Tano can also be seen in Rent and in the 2005 adaptation of Frank Miller’s comics, Sin City, as well as in Netflix’s Marvel series, starting with Daredevil.

2 48 Hrs. It’s a classic with the actor behind Kuiil, Nick Nolte

Nick Nolte has a career that rivals that of any of the eclectic cast members. by The Mandalorian. Nolte, a major actor in Hollywood for over four decades, has appeared in an incredible number of hit movies over the years. One of his most acclaimed performances is that of Warrior, for which actor Kuiil received an Academy Award nomination.

For emotions of a lighter nature, although certainly not suitable for the whole family, 48 hrs. brings all the laughs and action with some welcome help from Eddie Murphy. This action comedy turned Murphy into a Hollywood star and established Nick Nolte as such.

1 Batman: Mask of the Phantasm proves Mark Hamill isn’t always the good guy

The world knows Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, but another of his roles would probably be just as famous if he hadn’t been so expertly hidden behind vibrant animation and Hamill’s own incredible talent as a voice actor.

For some fans, Mark Hamill’s portrayal as the clown prince of crime is the ultimate. And that’s a very serious statement when you consider what the likes of Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson have done over the years. When it comes to bat-movies, especially animated ones, there is nothing better than The Mask of the Ghost, and Hamill is an absolute delight to hear every moment the Joker is on screen.