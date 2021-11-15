The lost fortune of María Félix: what happened to the luxurious necklaces of “La Doña”?

The Mexican film diva has dozens of stories, but this is one of the most iconic in recent years

The Mexican actress María Félix is ​​one of the most iconic personalities in the history of Mexican entertainment, her performances are worthy of applause, however, her glamor and distinction made her a figure in the field of Mexican and international jet-set.

For this reason it is not free that the ‘Doña’ herself (as she is known in Mexico), has shown her elegance, commissioning exclusive jewelry designs from large houses, such is the case of the famous crocodile necklace, a masterful design commissioned to the Cartier signature in 1975 and made on the basis of emeralds and yellow diamonds, the piece has two interlocking crocodile figures, one made entirely of emeralds and the other of diamonds.

This necklace was last seen in public on the neck of the beautiful Italian actress Mónica Bellucci at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006, that year she was fortunate to wear a unique handcrafted piece that came back into the hands of Cartier, after it was decided to sell his jewelry pieces after his death in 2002.

From then on, the majestic necklace that was an express request of María Félix (she asked for an exact replica of one of her pets, a crocodile that she carried in her arms) remains part of the Cartier historical archive in France.

Another of the special jewels that the ‘Doña’ had made exclusively for her, was a majestic beetle, the work of artisans and made with 18-carat gold, inlaid with chalcedony, onyx, coral and diamonds from France.

This jewel was worn by the multi-award-winning actress and 21-time Oscar nominee, Meryl Streep, in an unbeatable gala, the occasion when she was nominated for best actress for the film ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ (2006), at the who played the character of Miranda Priestly.

On that occasion (2007) Streep wore the necklace that was owned by María Félix, which was also sold and later acquired by an auction house, so since that night of the Oscars, it was put up for auction a few years later by the Sotheby’s House (reaching a value of almost 29 thousand dollars) and to this day it has not been photographed on the neck of any luminaire.