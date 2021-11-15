“The Indestructibles 4” is coming, Sylvester Stallone confirms

After 7 years of waiting, Sylvester Stallone confirmed an open secret, the recording of “The Indestructibles 4” will begin before the end of 2021. Part of the cast had already left clues about the subject.

Randy Couture, an actor who plays Toll Road, had hinted at the beginning of the year that the filming of this action saga was approaching. The former UFC fighter went on the “Jenna Ben Show” and claimed the taping was scheduled for the fall.

In addition, Stallone himself had published, during the summer, on his social networks a photo of a ring that will be part of his character in the fourth installment of “The Indestructibles.”

Stallone’s wink that confirmed everything

Through Instagram, the New York actor shared a photo of a tattoo that a fan got inspired by Barney, his character in the film. In the post’s description, Stallone revealed that filming for the spin-off will begin in October.

We can not doubt the word of Sylvester Stallone, since in addition to starring in the saga of “The Indestructibles”, he is the director and co-writer of the script.

What was “The Indestructibles 3” about?

The last film in the saga “The Expendables 3” faced the squad led by Barney (Sylvester Stallone) with his old friend Conrad Stonebanks (Mel Gibson). Everyone thought Conrad was dead, but in reality, he was out on the town.

The Indestructibles recruited new elements to fight the Stonebanks. The cast of this film is a joy, as it has Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Antonio Banderas, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, among others.

What story will we know in The Indestructibles 4?

Details about the script for this new film are not yet known. However, Sylvester Stallone’s comment left some clues.

“That tattoo had to hurt! We are going to shoot the spin-off of The Indestructibles (tentative title, Christmas Story) in October. ” Sylvester stallone on instagram

Remember that Jason Statham’s character is called Lee Christmas. So we can intuit that the narrative brings us closer to Lee’s past; since it is a spin-off.

Where can I see the previous deliveries?

The first part of “The Indestructibles” is not available on streaming platforms. But the second and third installments are available on HBO Max.

Tell us geekzillos, what do you think about this new installment? Place your bets on the script that will unfold in “The Indestructibles 4”