The ‘green bet’ of Logroño makes the leap to the screens

The Deputy Mayor, Eva Tobías Olarte, and the Councilor for the Environment, José Manuel Zúñiga, presented this morning the documentary ‘The path to a green city’ (‘The path to a green city’), made by Fundación Verde European in collaboration with the Green Transition Foundation, on the occasion of the work carried out by the Logroño City Council to implement environmental actions in the city that help it become the European Green Capital. The event was also attended by the director of the European Green Foundation in Spain, Raúl Gómez Vázquez, and the Minister of Sustainability and Ecological Transition, Álex Dorado.

The documentary ‘Towards a green city’ shows several relevant actions carried out in Logroño, such as the renaturation or adaptation of some streets and neighborhoods to reorder the public space.

European Green Capital

Logroño was the only Spanish city that last year opted for the distinction ‘European Green Capital’ in the year 2023. Logroño competed with 16 European cities: Dublin (Ireland), Helsingborg (Sweden), Tallin (Estonia), Gdansk, Warsaw, Krakow and Rzeszow (Poland) Kosice (Slovakia), Cagliari (Italy), Zagreb (Croatia), Belgrade (Serbia), Sofia (Bulgaria) and Skopje (Macedonia), Izmir and Gaziantep (Turkey).

Logroño attended the call with the intention of evaluating the situation of the city with respect to the 12 indicators of the contest in order, from there, to build solid proposals in later years. They are: air quality, noise, waste, water, nature and biodiversity, sustainable land use, green economy and eco-innovation, climate change (mitigation), climate change (adaptation), sustainable urban mobility, energy efficiency and governance.

“We have always defended”, explains the Deputy Mayor, Eva Tobías, “that our objective is, has been and will be in the future to achieve a more sustainable, safer and healthier city”.

The European Green Foundation pointed out Logroño on the map of the 16 cities that were opting for this award and made a documentary about the city that was presented today at the Espacio Lagares in a day in which the Councilor for the Environment, José, has also participated. Manuel Zúñiga.

«We believe in our potential to be leaders and inspire other Spanish cities on this path. However, we are clear that our main objective is not to become European Green Capital, but to improve the lives of citizens in the present and to lay the foundations to be a resilient and inclusive society, prepared to face the challenges of the future, “he said. .

The evaluation report received by the European Union technicians affirms that Logroño enjoys a good starting position in terms of the environmental quality of its urban and natural surroundings.

The fact that it is a dense and compact city makes it easier to have efficient water or waste collection services; allows to reduce motorized mobility; or brings natural environments such as the Ebro and Iregua parks closer to the public. However, it highlights that the City Council must improve the achievement of measurable improvement objectives through indicators, as well as the involvement of the rest of the organizations and entities of the city in the project.