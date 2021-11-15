The eternal struggle of Health workers

Each government promises them bases and benefits, but these do not arrive

His voice is barely heard. She is hoarse from screaming. She says that this time she is not going to be silent. Her name is Nancy and she works as a nurse at the Women’s Hospital. She has been working as a precarious worker for 12 years and it is time that her base does not arrive.

She is one of the protesters who have taken over the medical center on several occasions, even covering the road on Miguel Tamayo Espinosa de los Monteros street.

Until noon on Friday the 12th, Nancy had been demonstrating for 73 hours.

“I have been working at the Women’s Hospital for 12 years. I have been since November 1, 2009 but they gave me a contract in 2011, ”he explains.

She is one of those affected by the discretion with which more than 600 bases were delivered this year. She is one of the more than 3,100 workers waiting for a labor solution.

Towards the end of the Quirino Ordaz Coppel administration, the places were granted to workers of the state medical centers and more than 50 percent of them presented irregularities.

The demonstration began days before the inauguration of Rubén Rocha Moya as governor of the state. They closed the street for more than 24 hours outside the Women’s Hospital and their protest was interrupted by a promise to review the issue of the bases.

They raised the sit-in and in exchange they went to the State Congress to protest Rubén Rocha. There, with their white coats, workers gave their support to the new governor.

One of them, a specialty gynecologist and attached to the same Hospital de la Mujer, explains that he attends the protest in moral support to his colleagues. “I already have a base but I also suffered it like this, I come in solidarity, in support, my wife is also here protesting,” he explains.

And for a change among those who protest is Nancy. He screams what little voice he has left in his throat and slogan after slogan warns that he is not going to give up. It has been 12 years of battling him, he says.

“Although my work has been continuous, I still do not have a base,” he adds.

Together with her, dozens of workers from the medical center resumed the protest. The street is closed again. They take turns keeping it that way. Nancy was there on Friday morning and at 2:00 pm she entered the hospital to work until after midnight.

He earns a fortnightly salary of 2,923 pesos and a monthly compensation that is authorized each year in Congress.

“That is why we are requesting a base,” says Nancy. “Since we have not had a response to approve it, but the curious thing is that bases have arrived but to personnel who do not meet seniority,” he accuses.

He explains that there are personnel who entered from the first day with a base and the laggards with many years of seniority have only jumped them.

“They tell us that they are not authorized and that there is no budget, but they acknowledge in the media that the bases that were given were irregularly. They say they work on it and investigate how they got the right to it ”.

A contract employee only earns his salary and has vacations and until a little more than a month ago they approved to grant them social security through the ISSSTE, although partially since they only provide medical attention and the rest of the services, no.

“A base staff earns more than 11 thousand pesos a fortnight, with ISSSTE and all its services, without limitation. They have loans, they have been in service, they have a retirement savings fund, they pay for housing, they have payments for high and medium risk, they are paid on Health Worker’s Day, life insurance, among many other things such as scholarships, support for glasses ”Explains Nancy.

And those are the differences that they point to. That’s why the precarious contract staff exploded. Nancy insists that it is not political, it is just years of tolerating hit after hit.

“That is why the personnel with a precarious contract are asking (Governor Rubén Rocha Moya) to look back at him, ask for the right thing, ask for a base, and we are increasingly joining this request, since they have ignored us for many years” , criticize.

Along with the closure of Miguel Tamayo Boulevard in Culiacán, there were also similar ones in some municipalities such as Guasave and Ahome, but it was in the state capital where the movement had a greater boom with the closure of Ignacio Aldama Street outside the General Hospital la Wednesday morning 10.

Total irregularities

The new health secretary, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, announced that there could be more than 600 irregular places granted during the Quirino Ordaz Coppel administration.

Interviewed after an event on the esplanade of the government palace, Cuen Ojeda said that as of this Monday they will begin with the results of the diagnosis of the bases that Ordaz Coppel provided to health workers.

I explain that these irregular bases their salaries will be frozen and after the total review, reassigned to those with greater seniority and rights in the ladder.

In addition, he explained that during 2022 places will be granted after the allocation of federal resources, and that if they do not receive them, the state itself would enter the remove to provide these bases.

Article published on November 14, 2021 in the 981 edition of the weekly Riódoce.