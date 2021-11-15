The Doctor said goodbye; Valentino Rossi announced his retirement

Sunday, November 14, 2021

ANDThe pilot who put his name on the most important pages of the Moto GP said enough and withdrew from the category. Valentino rossiAt age 42, he got off his motorcycle and ended a 21-year career in the elite. He left a legacy of seven titles in his 26-year productive career, always leading the 46th.

It was number one in the contemporary history of motorcycling: from 2000 onwards. The Valencia GP, where he finished in tenth position, witnessed the last performance of the third rider with the most world championships in the history of the Moto GP.

Various greeting messages to Rossi were showcased during the race broadcast, including actors Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves, as well as sports luminaries such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Lewis Hamilton, Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Pirlo.

The Italian made his debut in the top competition in 2000 and, just a year later, won his first world title. He had lifted the trophy in the categories of 125 cc and 250 cc, but he needed to rub shoulders with the best in the world. His pulse did not tremble and he won the championship for five years in a row.

First aboard the Sling, and after the Yamaha, but always protagonist. From 2001 to 2005, he was the undisputed champion. With historical rivals like the Spanish Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo, the Italian returned to raise the glass only in 2008. He repeated in 2009, which was his last title.

The appearance of another Spaniard, Marc Márquez In 2010, he stole the limelight from the champion, and a beautiful rivalry arose that left the Doctor as runner-up for the Spanish for three consecutive years.

The last years of the Italian were not the best. Even his last season did not have him as the animator of the world championship. An eighth place was the best location, and in August he announced his retirement. Finally, in the Valencia GP, put an end to his 26-year career in motorcycling, between the minor and major categories.

In his legacy he left the seven titles in Moto GP, plus another two in other divisions. In addition, he was the second most successful rider in motorcycling history, with 115. Giacomo Agostini, the one that obtained the most, with 122.

Fotografía: Twitter de @ValeYellow46 | @FAlex79