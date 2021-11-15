The combination that would leave Mexico in the reclassification zone heading to Qatar 2022

If Canada surpasses El Tri on Tuesday and the United States and Panama prevail in their respective commitments, Martino’s team would close the year in a very compromised situation.

The defeat of the Mexican team against the United States, compromised the future of the Tri in the octagonal of the Concacaf. The team led by Gerardo Martino could fall to fourth place next Tuesday, the playoff zone, in the event of a defeat against Canada it is combined with a victory for Panama over El Salvador, as long as the Canaleros, who have a goal difference of +1, exceed the +5 of the ‘Tata’ team.

The Mexican team reaches the eighth day in second place with 14 units, the same as the United States, but its +7 put it in the lead. Behind Tri, is Canada with 13; while Panama It occupies the fourth rung with 11, with +1, so it could equal Tri in points and surpass it in goal difference.

Mexico can compromise its position in the table if it loses to Canada. Imago7

The combination that could leave the Tri on the repechage zone it would be a loss to Canada, Besides that Panama beat El Salvador and have a better goal difference compared to Mexico.

Gerardo Martino’s team will have the advantage that Panama will play at 7:05 p.m. next Wednesday, so the Mexican team You will already know the results of the canaleros at half time of the duel against Canada.

Based on the history of Canada, Panama and El Salvador during the octagonal of the ConcacafThe outlook is not favorable for Mexico, since both those of the maple leaf and the canaleros march undefeated as locals; while La Selecta has not been able to add on someone else’s court.

Canada it drew 1-1 against Honduras, in addition to having beaten El Salvador 3-0 and Costa Rica 1-0, with five goals in favor, with just one against.

Secondly, Panama, has drawn 0-0 against Costa Rica and 1-1 against Mexico, but beat the United States 1-0. However, El Salvador, rival of the canaleros, has lost its two away games, first 3-0 against Canada and then 2-1 against El Salvador.

OCTAGONAL TABLE

United States 14 pts. (+7)

Mexico 14 pts. (+5)

Canada 13 pts. (+7)

Panama 11 pts. (+1)

Costa Rica 6 pts. (-2)

Jamaica 6 pts. (-4)

El Salvador 6 pts. (-5)

Honduras 3 pts. (-9)

NEXT MATCHES

Jamaica vs. USA

Costa Rica vs. Honduras

Panama vs. The Savior

Canada vs. Mexico