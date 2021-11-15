The chaotic scenario in case of losing to Canada

The end of this 2021 does not look as comfortable as it seemed for the National selection . Because although he has only lost one game in the octagonal – on Friday in Cincinnati in view of USA-, one more defeat, in the last match of the year in the tie, could send the Mexican team to the World Cup reclassification zone.

The tricolor box will travel until this afternoon to Canada, where tomorrow a team that has already drawn the tie in the Aztec stadium and in a difficult climate, several degrees below zero and a strong threat of snowfall.

“Mexico is a great team, we all know it. It is not that they no longer scare, but we feel completely capable of competing and playing against them ”, commented the attacker of the Bayern Munich, Alphonso davies.

Yes Mexico loses to Canadians in the commonwealth stadium, would run the risk of ending the year in fourth place on the octagonal heading to Qatar; that is to say, in the repechage zone. How? Of course, a combination of results is needed, but that possibility is left open if the tricolor box does not score points in Edmonton.

A defeat of the Tri by two goals or more, and a victory of Panama upon The Savior at Rommel Fernandez (also two goals or more), it would be the combination of authentic chaos for Gerardo Martino and company.

The visit is complicated, and in addition to the weather conditions, the National selection He will face the only undefeated left in the zone and who aspires to be at the top of the table.

“We can finish second or first, but all we think about is to beat Mexico“Said the midfielder Samuel Piette, who – regarding what they can send to the Tricolor to play-off zone – added: “Yes [puede ser que los enviemos al cuarto lugar], but what interests us is to beat them, to be first or second; then there will be more games in January and March, so we focus on winning on Tuesday. “

For this match, Martino will recover Nestor Araujo, who will be paired in central defense with Johan Vasquez; in addition, it will send Jorge Sanchez as a right back, instead of Luis Rodriguez, in search of greater solidity to avoid another painful defeat.