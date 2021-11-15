The best movie and series recommendations for the family

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

Shang Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings is the 25th film in the Marvel Interconnected Universe and its September theatrical debut was a tremendous commercial and critical success.

It tells the story of this hero’s origin and the journey he must take to discover his roots, fix a family affair, control his powers and take his place in the world.

The film is tremendously entertaining and has sequences of action dazzling, especially one that happens on a bus and another on top of a building.

Part of the success of the film is the tremendous charisma of Simu Liu in the leading role and the chemistry he has with the comedian Awkwafina, who as always steals all his scenes.

To be an origin story it connects perfectly well in theme and tone to the Avengers universe, even resolving an issue that has to do with a character from the first movies, of which I will not give spoilers.

Ultimately the film works very well, it has spectacular visual effects and two post-credits scenes that give you a bit of direction on what to expect from the characters.

For an origin story, Shang Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings is off to a very promising start, leaving you wanting a sequel.

| SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS.

THE PERFECT ASSASSIN

It was the first American film by French filmmaker Luc Besson. Little Mathilda, played by Natalie Portman, is the lynchpin of a surprising story about the relationship between two beings who live on the fringes of society. Besson locates the action of the film in New York, in the environment of the Italian mafia, that of the hired gunmen, the drug traffickers and the DEA, with a visual concept of stylization of reality and a universe of disturbing and profound characters. The script is more concerned with the characters than with the events and that is a great advantage, because if it did otherwise it would be one more film of the detective genre of action and, evidently, Besson intended a film about the relationships between human beings marginalized in one way or another. Highly recommended.