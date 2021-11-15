The best memes that ‘broke’ the networks on AMLO’s birthday – El Occidental

This November 13, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador was on ‘long tablecloths’ when he turned 68 years old. The event did not go unnoticed by his followers through social networks, who took the opportunity to send him congratulations, and of course, the odd meme.

Given this, we bring you a list of the 10 most outstanding memes during this special date for the Tabasco president.

The most viralized during the day was the scene from the Simpsons where Bart asks Homer why he is dressed so elegantly. In the image, Homer is dressed in a jacket and bow, holding his favorite beer and he replies, “Today is AMLO’s birthday, boy.”

Another animated series that featured in the memes is SpongeBob SquarePants, where Bob is seen with Patrick celebrating with a birthday cake, and a photo of the president’s face with a party hat.

The popular scene of the sisters who fight while blowing the cake candles, was also present with the memes of President AMLO, since a comparison of the faces is seen, where you see the sister who has a happy birthday in her celebration, alluding to how the president would be receiving his congratulations, while his sister looks annoyed, pointing out that this would be the mood of the opposition parties.

One that touched the networks, is of a child pointing out on a map where Mexico was, and in the next scene, they questioned him where Obrador was, and he pointed to the heart.

In another meme a brain is seen questioning a person, who in the illustration represents the parties of the PRI the PAN, if he is already going to sleep, and she replies, “Yes, now shut up”, in the next frame, the The brain points out, “Tomorrow is AMLO’s birthday,” and the person suddenly opens his eyes.

And of course, Leonardo Dicaprio’s toast pointing out that AMLO’s birthday had arrived was swift.

As well as many were celebrating, the ‘haters’ did not miss the opportunity to make contributions on such an important date.

Such as the image of the president where he indicates that it is his birthday, and it is the only thing that he is finally going to fulfill. “Until finally I am going to accomplish something, my chairos!”

Another, the little devil who whispers in the president’s ear, “Now tell them you’re going to be re-elected, happy birthday AMLO.”

It should be noted that from the early hours, outside the National Palace, AMLO’s followers organized a party with live music to celebrate the president’s birthday.

Also included in the program were the traditional mariachis that the Mañanitas sang repeatedly. This call was also the subject of another meme, where actor Ryan Gosling is seen looking askance at the person who asks if he will go to sing AMLO’s mornings.

This November 14, more than 24 hours after the president’s celebration will take place, #FelizCumpleAMLO continues to be a trend on social networks.