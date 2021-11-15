The 5 pillars of well-being

“The best investment of my life was learning to think positive.”

For those who are not familiar with positive psychology, say that it is a complement to clinical psychology and that it has some differential characteristics.

First of all, it is important to explain that clinical psychology focuses on treating pathologies that cause absence of well-being or unhappiness, but it does not increase well-being, it only restores it. An easy way to understand it is to visualize a horizontal axis where the center (0) would represent a neutral welfare state, the left end is -10 and the right +10. The field of clinical psychology would treat the space between -10 and zero and positive psychology between 0 and +10, perhaps that is why it is also known as the science of happiness. In addition, the positive focuses on the strengths of each individual and works to enhance their well-being instead of reinforcing those that are less present, so that faster results are achieved and with less effort. The third of the characteristics is that it is useful to improve the lives of ordinary people. But how to apply positive psychology in my life?

Put to create states of “happiness” or improve current levels, we find the theory of Professor Martin Seligman, considered the father of positive psychology. Seligman states that happiness / well-being rests on five pillars. Working on each of them not only allows you to better understand the mechanisms that generate states of well-being, but also allows you to measurably raise your happiness coefficient. We go with each of them and then we will see how to apply them in practice.

Positive emotions

Positive emotions allow us to experience satisfaction with life and to be able to remain positive despite adverse circumstances. Positive emotions are less present and when they appear their impact and duration is less than that of negative ones. The explanation is simple, your brain is not designed to make you happy, it is designed to protect you. That is why we must work on positive emotion, identify them, know when they occur and enhance them. Doing so is also good for your health, studies tell us that people with a high diet of positive emotions are happier and longer live.

Do not fall into the mistake of thinking that to obtain positive emotions you need to go on vacation or fly paragliding, positive emotions are present in everyday life. Once you identify them, you can enhance them whenever you want by practicing mindfulness or mindfulness, for example.

Flow

The state of flow or the sensation of flowing is what we usually achieve when we get involved in activities and focus on them until we are absorbed. That state that makes us lose our perception of time and begin to flow with activity.

The state of flux or flow is the opposite of mindfulness processes, although it has the same effect on our well-being, it eliminates all noise from our mind and allows us to enjoy the activity with a maximum degree of concentration and productivity. Flow has some internal and external enemies, so it is important to commit ourselves to creating the conditions to enter that state. One of the most interesting and productive techniques is the “flow bubble”, a daily space where optimal conditions are created to enjoy that moment.

The most effective thing is to first identify which activities usually make us go into flow, make a list, put them on our agenda and then commit to doing these activities on a daily or weekly basis.

Positive relationships

Having satisfactory relationships is necessary for proper development, so we must take care of relationships with family, partner, friends and co-workers. Ask yourself in what state are the balance of attention and care of the relationships that are important to you. Do you put enough balance into those emotional checking accounts? Or, on the contrary, you are so busy that you have not “cared” for that person for a long time. It is also important to check what is the balance of your own account, especially so that you are not only entering affection in “pure receptors”. Lack of reciprocity causes sadness and even isolation. Unrequited loves are not loves and one-sided friendships were never friends.

Meaning and purpose

This point is about finding meaning and meaning in life that goes beyond our own individual goals, beyond ourselves. Something that allows us to transcend. Ask yourself, what can I offer the world? In this way, all our goals, our objectives and our achievements will have a much more transcendental background that will endow them with great social and moral value.

A good way to find meaning in our lives is to ask ourselves and answer simple questions every day such as: what is my role in the world? What have I come for? Can I improve my way of being in the world? As we respond to ourselves, they are also likely to awaken our desire to get involved in meaningful activities.

Achievements

It is about setting goals that, as they are achieved, increase our feeling of competence and level of autonomy. They do not necessarily have to be great achievements, lifting more weight or increasing the number of repetitions in your daily routine at the gym, it is also an achievement. Being aware of our achievements, keeping them in mind no matter how small, is a great way to feel fulfilled and motivated, which encourages us to continue setting goals and strive to achieve them.

Finally, it should be noted that it is not necessary to work all the pillars at the same time or equally and that the work of developing them should never be understood as an obligation. These pillars are a description of the habits that happy people practice, not a prescription.

The best way to start is to spend more time on those pillars with which we feel most identified. As you can see, it is an easy model to follow and whose benefits seem numerous and important. Now it’s up to you to put it into practice and discover its incredible effects for yourself.