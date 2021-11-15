The 4 types of obesity according to the Mayo Clinic (and why it is important to categorize them for their treatment)

Regardless of what the health gurus or the influencers, or whatever the advertising promises, there is no magic pill or revolutionary diet or ideal treatment that works generally or absolutely against obesity and overweight, medical experts agree.

But a recent investigation carried out at the prestigious Mayo Clinic, in the United States, and directed by a specialist of Ecuadorian origin, determined specific categories of obesity with a view to establishing more focused and personalized treatments to combat the disease.

“There is a lot of misinformation about what can be done to lose weight,” Andrés Acosta, an expert gastroenterologist in obesity at the center, told BBC Mundo.

And that, according to the specialist, contributes greatly to obesity has become a chronic pandemic and relapse whose rates get worse year after year.

Another important factor is that our body tends to metabolic adaptations that make weight loss difficult.

For example, it is very common that, when starting a diet, the first thing the body does is release a hormone called ghrelin. ghrelin, for its acronym growth hormone-releasing peptide) that regulates the feeling of hunger.

“Sustained weight loss with available treatments continues to be a challenge in clinical practice,” explains Acosta, who is also the director of the Precision Medicine in Obesity Program at Mayo.

The research directed by Dr. Andrés Acosta has opened up new possibilities for the treatment of obesity.

Any weight reduction treatment must have these basic elements, he points out: diet, an exercise plan and a plan to change habits.

In the necessary cases, a second level treatment comes, which may involve the use of medications, endoscopy or surgery.

Nevertheless, not all patients respond in the same way to those treatments and the results are highly variable.

That is what led Acosta and his team to investigate what are the unique characteristics of individuals that lead them to suffer from the disease.

Identified four obesity phenotypes and, based on this, they carried out randomized studies for six years to establish which treatments each responds best to.

We explain what they are:

1. The “hungry brain”

If you never get your fill, you may be the “hungry brain” phenotype.

Obese people who do not feel satiety belong to this. They continue to eat and repeat servings.

With this, they eat a lot of calories at each meal.

The brain and the digestive system are connected, and the latter sends the signal of satiety to the former.

But in the case of these individuals, “it’s as if the signal never came,” Acosta points out.

2. The “hungry gut”

They tend to snack between meals.

Those who eat normal rations but feel hungry again within one or two hours belong to this phenotype.

This is also related to the messages that the intestine must send to the brain, specifically: “I just ate. I need time to digest the food and feel full.”

But when the intestine does not work properly, these signals are lost and the feeling of hunger quickly returns.

Affected people tend to eat between meals, several times a day.

3. The “emotional food”

Do you eat to feel good? You can be from the emotional food group.

Those who eat to deal with emotional situations, both happy and sad, in times of stress or anxiety, belong to this phenotype.

“When they have a good day they go to Dunkin ‘Donuts (an American chain of sweets known as donut or donuts) and when they have a bad day … they go to Dunkin ‘Donuts “, simplifies the specialist.

4. Slow combustion

Some people cannot lose weight no matter how hard they try.

“Most of the people who come to see me belong to this group,” says the gastroenterologist.

“‘Doctor, my metabolism is not working,’ they tell me and, in effect, they have an inefficient metabolism.”

It is a type of patient who does not burn the calories that correspond to their weight, height, age and gender.

In research carried out by the Mayo Clinic team, this was the least common phenotype. It was concluded that 22% of the patients studied belonged to him, while the rest were distributed in a very equitable way.

Likewise, it was seen that almost a third of the volunteers belonged to more than one phenotype.

Results

Once the phenotypes were established, came the most important part of the investigations: the pragmatic study to identify the best treatment according to the characteristics of the patients.

The team developed an algorithm to treat 88 patients with drugs based on their phenotype, while another 230 patients were treated with standard mechanisms.

Patients who followed phenotype-guided treatment managed to lose 16% of their weight in one year, almost double of those who were treated with traditional methods, who lost weight by 9%.

“It is a true change in the practice of medicine against obesity,” said Dr. Acosta, with which he goes from prescribing “everything to everyone” to designing a specific treatment for each type of obesity.

And to explain it better, he compares it to cancer treatments, which must also be specific for each type.

“This is the first classification that helps us guide treatment (against obesity) based on pathophysiological phenotypes,” he highlighted.

Personalized medicine

There are different classifications of obesity, clarifies the scientist, and perhaps the most important is the Body Mass Index (BMI), he adds.

But this and others only indicate the risk and complications related to obesity and not how to treat it.

And in addition to establishing which specific medications each type can be treated with, it is important to define multidisciplinary treatments that include the option of endoscopies, surgery, psychological therapy – specifically for the emotional eating group – and diets.

Dr. Acosta and his team hope that the results of their research and those of others will change the way the disease is treated, the main cause of type 2 diabetes, hepatic steatosis and cardiovascular diseases, among others.

“(That) we forget that one thing is going to cure everyone and we start thinking about making a personalized medicine against obesity, based on pathophysiological phenotypes.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity has tripled worldwide since 1975. There are 1.9 billion people over 18 years of age who are overweight and 650 million obese people (2016 figures).

