The 2021 EMAs seal their bet for equality in a declining Hungary

Budapest, Nov 14 (EFE) .- It promised to be a gala for equality and for the visibility of the rights of the LGBTQ + collective, diminished in Hungary, and the 28th edition of the Europe Music Awards (EMAs) has highlighted it from the beginning “This is about respect and standing up for him,” said host Saweetie.

Thus, in a gala that by number of awards has found its top winners in Ed Sheeran and BTS, with two and four awards respectively, diversity has also been seen to triumph thanks for example to the first performance of an artist in its history transsexual, the young German Kim Petras, who has planted herself in green latex at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna.

It has been one more part of a global MTV statement, just like the colorful arc of this year’s logo, with pink well present, or the presence of Olly Alexander, leader of Years & Years and protagonist of the vindictive series “It’s to sin “, who has shown his support for adoption by homosexual couples, because” family is family. “

There have also been Imagine Dragons, whose vocalist, Dan Reynolds, is openly gay, and especially the members of Maneskin, subverting the classic costume stereotypes according to the gender, with their lead singer wearing a garter belt and stockings.

“Growing up gay in a working-class community, being able to see references on TV really helped …” Chris McCarthy, president of the network, said when this year’s venue was announced and championed the decision despite the policies undertaken by the Hungarian government to undermine the rights of homosexuals.

It was about taking that message to the heart of this country and, for this, this year also has paid tribute with the “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” to young people around the world who fight to promote “equality and love “while fighting anti-LGBTQ + policies.

“They are simply claiming the right to love whoever they want,” the actress Drew Barrymore, who is “partly Hungarian”, has underlined in a video, in recognition of the five winning activists from countries such as Iraq or Hungary, who have launched a clear message: “Let’s not let them put us back in the closet.”

ED SHEERAN AND BTS, TOP WINNERS.

The track record, often just an excuse to enjoy the show between prizes and prizes, has crowned Ed Sheeran with some of the top accolades, “Best Artist” and “Best Song” for “Bad Habits,” while that South Korean band BTS has won “best group” and “best pop artist”, as well as “best K-Pop artist” and “best fans.”

Unlike Justin Bieber, the top nominee, who has gone empty, Lil Nas X has materialized his candidacy for “best video” with the controversial “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”. Absent, he thanked the award in a message in which he forgot his status as an LGTB icon today.

“Many people told us that we would never get to something: I suppose you were wrong,” the winners of Eurovision 2021, the Italians Maneskin, have celebrated when collecting the award in the rock category.

Regarding the rest of the genres, Nicki Minaj has taken control of “hip hop”, YUNGBLUD with “alternative music”, David Guetta with “electronic” and Maluma with “best Latin artist”.

“Medellín is no longer Pablo Escobar anymore, it is ‘Maluma, baby’ and J Balvin,” the Colombian claimed in his speech, before literally taking a mass bath and ending up drenched among a score of dancers with the live performance of his “MAMA THEME”.

Many others have left their names recorded for the first time at the EMAs, such as Saweetie, designated revelation artist to the detriment of Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro, while Olivia Rodrigo has taken the one reserved for the burgeoning figures promoted by MTV (“Best Push”).

Finally, Doja Cat and SZA have been awarded the distinction for the best collaboration for the song “Kiss Me More” and Billie Eilish has been recognized for the “video with a positive message” for “Your Power”.

After the pandemic hiatus of 2020 and yesterday’s massive concert in the Heroes’ Square in Budapest with OneRepublic, this has been the first ceremony with live performances, with time for young values ​​such as the refined and jovial Griff, for the enigmatic staging live from the norwegian girl in red or for YUNGBLUD.

The heavyweights have been others, however, for example Ed Sheeran, commissioned to open fire in a multicolored suit and accompanied by his band (both rare facts) to interpret “Overpass Graffiti” and, later, “Shivers”.

In between, Saweetie burst onto the stage, descending on the stage as a new rap star (polar), and Imagine Dragons, who have contributed to rounding out the rock accent of the night together with Maneskin, who have presented their song “MAMMAMIA”, turning him on. fire tonight to another European stage. EFE

