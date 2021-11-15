The 20 best films of the 2000s (10 to 1)

After reviewing the decades of the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, it is time to take a look at the best films of the first decade of the 21st century, a period in which the division between commercial cinema and Independent cinema became even more pronounced, being the moment in which the films that hit the box office became packaged in endless sagas, a phenomenon that began in 1999 with the premiere of the first film of the prequels of ‘Star Wars’ and that it would be consolidated with the saga of ‘The Lord of the Rings’, that of Harry Potter or the 2008 premiere of ‘Iron Man’ that, together with the Batman of Nolan, would begin the period in which no studio would bet a large amount on a film that could not be extended to infinity and was starred by someone with a mask, cape or tights … Even so, in these years we were also able to enjoy the magic of Wong kar wai, the classicism of Clint eastwood or the definitive rise of animation, with Pixar and Miyazaki handing out various masterpieces. (See also: From 20 to 11)

10. Mystic River (2003)

Clint Eastwood’s masterful hand wields this grim dramatic thriller with a steady hand. A haunting atmosphere surrounds the entire footage of ‘Mystic River, a film about friendship and childhood wounds in which its leading trio, Sean Penn, Tim Robins and Kevin Bacon, wisely absorb the film lesson taught by its director.

9. Talk to her (2002)

Accused of only knowing how to direct actresses, Pedro Almodóvar delivered his best film in 2002 with ‘Talk to her’, a story of wounded loves where the protagonism passes to the gazes of its male protagonists, and few actors look with greater intensity than Darío Grandinetti. With this melodrama the manchego demonstrated that he was the best national director of his time and managed to dazzle us with a work in which the irrationality of love prevails, what the surrealists called the ‘amour fou’.

8. 2046 (2004)

Wong Kar Wai’s cinema is suggestive, lilting, full of lyrical moments, with slow motion images highlighted by music that fits him like a glove; in short, something close to formal perfection. There will be those who find that perfection empty, boring or pedantic but whoever gets into this story that continues the spell of ‘In The Mood For Love’ will find few similar experiences in another film. A poem in images that closed the golden stage of the Hong Kong director.

7. Spirited Away (2001)

‘Spirited Away’ is a wonderful experience, something like Hayao Miyazaki in Wonderland. It is one of the most original and powerful films of the 21st century, a story about growing up in which, as always in the creator of ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, not everything is what it seems. The Japanese master of animation embarks us on a girl’s magical journey to maturity. The whole movie is like a dream that you don’t want to wake up from.

6. Yi Yi (2000)

The latest film by the late Edward Yang stands in the best possible testament of the director. A film of almost three hours long told with a bittersweet feeling, close to the style of Yasujiro Ozu, in which we are shown a slice of the life of a modern Taiwanese family. The entry into a coma of the grandmother will make each member rethink their life up to that moment. It is a shame that the work of such a distinguished director continues to be so little known, and difficult to find, in our country.

5. Million Dollar Baby (2004)

In a decade in which he began turning 70 and ended near the 80, Clint Eastwood delivered some of the best films of his career, reaching the perfection of his classic and understated style. ‘Million dollar baby’ is the best film of the excellent bunch of films that it delivered in the first decade of the XXI century. Made with a classicism as virtuous as it has disappeared from movie theaters, this work rose beyond a simple boxing film to become a heartbreaking reflection on nonblood parental-child love.

4. Forget about me! (2004)

Charlie Kaufman emerged as the most original and brilliant screenwriter of his time and in these years he signed three sublime scripts that became a trio of masterpieces, ‘Adaptation (The Orchid Thief)’, ‘Forget about me!’ and ‘Synecdoche, New York’ (which also marked his directorial debut). All three deserve to be on this list but the best is the second in which Kaufman poses the challenge of how we would react if we could erase someone from memory. The end result is the reconstruction of a love story in the protagonist’s mind, while memory by memory is being taken from him. Michel Gondry’s visual style was perfectly suited to Kauffman’s script and brought out, once again, an acting prodigy from Kate Winslet and a successful Jim Carrey.

3. City of God (2002)

This film takes a look at a place separated from the rest, where the only law that prevails is that of survival, the favelas of Ciudad de Dios. The story follows in the footsteps of two kids who grow up in the same environment and who will seek two opposing exits. Through three eras, the 60s, 70s and 80s, we will follow the adventures of Buscapé and Dadinho. Filmed with such rhythm and precision, with a suitable montage for each part of the story, that makes it heir to the bad streets of the best Martin Scorsese and that it is hard to believe that there is someone who has seen it and has not fallen in love with it. .

2. Mulholland Drive (2001)

‘Mulholland Drive’ is a labyrinth of dreams, identities and all the obsessions of the David Lynch universe. It is, in short, the definitive film of its creator. If you are looking for linear and logical narration you will not find it, but if you let yourself be carried away by the director you may enter his game and end up looking for all three feet to the cat … and you may even find them. Few films are able to re-fascinate so much with each repetition as this dreamlike immersion in the world of Diane.

1. Desiring to love (In The Mood For Love) (2000)

‘Desiring to love’ is not a movie, it is a poem; a bolero sung by Nat King Cole in which the images that appear on the screen move with a sublime cadence until they settle in our retina and our soul, No, ‘Desiring to love’ is not a movie, it is a miracle in which shows us a story of love, of absences and looks in which everything fits perfectly (direction, photography, music, interpretation) until the impossible is achieved, the squaring of the circle.