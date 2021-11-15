Terri Harper loses the world title after a terrifying KO that leaves her “asleep on her feet”

Alycia Baumgardner snatched the WBC and OIB super featherweight belts from young Briton Terri Harper. (Photo: Reuters)

American Alycia Baumgardner snatched the WBC and OIB super featherweight belts from young Briton Terri Harper in a fight that lasted four rounds and had a spectacular KO as a special ingredient: she knocked her out but never went down.

Baumgardner was superior in all rounds, especially in the second when it was just a short time to send his opponent to the ground thanks to a couple of quick combinations.

Harper rallied for the third and there was a more even round.

And the fight ended very quickly in the fourth, when Harper’s entire body stiffened after a thud that left her “asleep on her feet.”

A right hand punch took all of Harper’s senses and the referee did an excellent job of stopping the fight to save the Brit.

Harper said shortly after the fight was over that she was “fine” and “just very heartbroken” about losing her belts. “The biggest congratulations to my opponent. This is boxing,” he posted on social media.

Watch the videos:

Tweet taken from Twitter account DAZN Boxing

Another angle:

Tweet taken from Twitter account IBOBoxing

VIDEO: The brutal aggression against a security guard in Sinaloa